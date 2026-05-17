The best Cornix referral code is “3C55D3EF”, a special sign-up code that gives new users an extra discount on Cornix annual plans during registration.

The benefits of using a referral code on Cornix during sign-up are 10% extra annual savings, full access to your selected plan features, a 14-day trial period, and better value because the free plan is no longer available for new users.

In this guide, you will learn how the Cornix referral code works, how to use it, and what benefits you can unlock with it. You will also learn the pros, cons, affiliate program details, and the best Cornix alternatives.

What Is the Cornix Referral Code?

The Cornix referral code is a string of characters that unlocks a discount on Cornix subscription plans when you use it during signup. Right now, the best Cornix referral code is “3C55D3EF”, and when you enter this code on the registration page, Cornix automatically applies a 10% discount to any annual subscription.

Now, this discount applies to all four plans: Advanced, Premium, Asset Manager, and Community Admin, and lasts as long as you keep your yearly subscription active. Also, remember, monthly subscriptions don’t qualify for any discount, so if you want the full 10% off, you need to choose an annual plan.

Feature Details Trading Platform Cornix Referral Code 3C55D3EF Sign-up Bonus 10% Off Annual Plans Trial Period 14-Day Virtual Demo ($100k simulated funds) Supported Exchanges Binance, Bybit, KuCoin, Bitget, OKX, etc. Referral Link Cornix Referral Link

What Are the Pros of a Cornix Referral Code?

The pros of using the Cornix referral code are huge annual savings, full feature access, easy activation, and better value for crypto traders who no longer get the free plan.

Huge savings: The standard annual discount on Cornix plans is 33%, and it effectively gives you 4 months free. The referral code adds an additional 10% discount on all four annual plans.

Unlocks all features: Even with the discount, you still get access to every feature associated with your chosen plan. So, on Premium and Asset Manager, that means unlimited bots, unlimited trades and signals, trading signals from signal providers, an advanced trading terminal, advanced risk-management tools like trailing orders, demo account access, backtesting, and multi-exchange support across Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, and more.

Easy to activate: You can just enter “3C55D3EF” in the referral code field at sign‑up or even click our pre‑filled referral link. There are no hidden conditions besides choosing an annual plan and completing payment.

Better for free plan searchers: As of today, the free plan is no longer available to new users. So, using the code ensures you don’t pay full price for advanced functionality and even get a 14-day trial period.

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What Are the Cons of a Cornix Referral Code?

The cons of using the Cornix referral code are an annual plan commitment, no monthly discount, new-user-only eligibility, and no later code activation for old accounts.

Annual commitment required: You must commit to an entire year of service, as there’s no discount on monthly plans, so this approach locks you into a longer billing cycle. Basically, if you decide to stop using Cornix after a few months, you won’t get a full refund.

New users only: The system checks your email and IP address to ensure you are a brand new customer, so old accounts are not eligible.

How Does the Cornix Referral Code Work?

The Cornix referral code works by connecting your new account with the existing account that shared the code, and the Cornix trading bot works by linking your exchange API keys with automated trading settings. You simply need to type “3C55D3EF” into this field or use the direct referral link, and then proceed with the sign‑up process:

Create your account: You should visit the Cornix registration page and enter your email address, set a password, and complete the CAPTCHA. Actually, if you clicked a referral link, the code field will be pre‑populated. Choose an annual plan: Now, you can select the plan you want (Advanced, Premium, or Asset Manager) and choose the annual billing option. The standard price will show with the 33% annual discount by default. Apply the referral code: Generally, the platform shows the 10% discount applied to all annual plans. You don’t need to do anything extra. Complete payment: You can choose a payment method (credit card, PayPal, or crypto) and finalize your purchase. The discount should be reflected before you pay. Install and configure: Finally, after payment, you can easily connect your exchange accounts via API keys and set up your preferred bots and signal channels. The discount remains active for the duration of the annual plan.

How To Get a Free Cornix Referral Code?

The best free Cornix referral code is “3C55D3EF,” and it is completely free for any new user to use at any time. You do not need to pay any third party to get a working code because these are provided by the platform to its partners. Actually, many websites try to hide these codes behind “click to reveal” buttons, but you can just use our code “3C55D3EF” directly or use the referral link.

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How To Use the Cornix Referral Code “3C55D3EF”?

Step 1: Visit the registration link

You need to open your web browser and go directly to the signup page using our referral link. A direct link like this basically fills in the code for you and saves you some time.

Step 2: Enter account details

You should fill in your email address and create a very strong password to protect your funds. A confirmation email arrives in your inbox immediately, and you must click the link inside to verify your identity.

Step 3: Select your plan

The bot features four different levels: the Advanced plan for newcomers, the Premium plan for experts with unlimited bots, the Asset Manager plan for pro traders, and the Community Admin plan for community managers. You always have to choose the Annual billing cycle to grab that 10% discount for your account.

Step 4: Choose payment

Now, pick a payment option like a credit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency to pay for the service. A total price review should show the 10% reduction before you confirm the transaction.

Step 5: Activate your subscription

You will gain full access to the Cornix features once the payment goes through. You can then log in to the Cornix mobile app or the web dashboard to start using this crypto trading tool, manage connected exchanges, use multiple exchanges, and configure your risk management settings.

What To Do If the Cornix Referral Code Doesn’t Work?

If the Cornix referral code doesn’t work, you need to follow this checklist: select the annual plan only, check for typos, use the direct referral link to pre-fill the code, and contact support.

Check that you selected annual billing: Cornix currently allows its promo codes and referral discounts to apply only to annual plans. So, if you’re on monthly billing, the code won’t activate. You need to switch to an annual plan.

Confirm the code is correct: You need to make sure you entered “3C55D3EF” without extra spaces or characters. Generally, typos will cause the system to reject the code.

Use the referral link : Well, instead of typing the code manually, you can also click the direct link “dashboard.cornix.io/register/3C55D3EF” , as it pre‑fills the code, so there’s no possibility of error.

Contact support: You can reach out to Cornix support via the help center or the Telegram group if it still doesn’t work. You might need to provide screenshots of the error message and your account details; the team can manually apply the discount if you’re eligible.

Can I Add a Cornix Referral Code to an Existing Account?

No, the Cornix platform does not allow you to add a referral code like “3C55D3EF” to an account that is already active. The discount system is built into the onboarding workflow and cannot be changed later. You must decide on the discount during the very first screen of the registration.

Well, if you have been using the bot for a while and want the discount, your only option is to close your account and start a new one. You would have to re-link your API keys and set up your bot parameters again.

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What Is the Cornix Affiliate Program?

The Cornix affiliate program is an opportunity for you to earn passive income by referring new users to the platform. You will get a unique referral link and code once you sign up for the program through your Cornix dashboard. Now, when someone uses your referral link to subscribe, you earn a percentage of their payments. Also, anyone with a Cornix account can join the affiliate program at no cost.

Commission tiers : The program starts you at 20% commission on all payments made by users you refer, and if you refer enough paying customers, your commission can increase to 25%.

Recurring earnings : You will keep earning commissions as long as the users you referred continue to pay for their subscription. Basically, it becomes a steady revenue stream if your referrals remain active.

Affiliate dashboard : Cornix provides you with an easy‑to‑use dashboard where you can track clicks, sign‑ups, and commissions. You can withdraw earnings via crypto or other payout methods once you reach the minimum threshold.

Promotional tools : The program offers pre‑made banners and content to help you market your referral link. You can share them in signal groups, on social media, or on your website. You can also read our full Cornix review if you want to learn more about this automated trading platform.

What are the Best Alternatives to the Cornix Referral Code Right Now?

The best Cornix referral code alternatives are MEXC and Binance because once you get access to Cornix, you can use our referral codes to sign up on MEXC and Binance, and then connect them to Cornix for automated crypto trading. This way, you get a discount on Cornix, along with free crypto sign-up bonuses on these exchanges.

MEXC referral code : The best MEXC referral code is “mexc-3PW8G” that gives you up to 8,000 USDT in sign-up bonuses and a 10% trading fee rebate. You can use MEXC with Cornix for automated crypto futures trading and active signal trades. The code helps you save on fees while also giving you access to deposit, KYC, and futures trading bonus tasks. So, it works well if you want a crypto exchange that supports bot-based trading and extra signup rewards.

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Start Trading

Binance referral code : The best Binance referral code is “P8DEY0JB” that gives you a 20% lifetime spot trading fee discount, a 10% futures fee discount, and up to $600 USDT in sign-up rewards. You can connect Binance with Cornix and use automated bots for signal-based trading. Binance is also useful if you want deep liquidity, many trading pairs, and lower fees. Basically, you save on your Cornix plan and also reduce your exchange trading costs.

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