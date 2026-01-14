The best Bybit referral code is “CNJREFERRAL,” which allows new users to receive up to a $30,000 sign-up bonus and enjoy a trading fee discount of up to 30%

The crypto market is full of bonuses that can help you kickstart your trading journey. One of the best ways to take advantage of these rewards is by using the Bybit referral code. When you sign up with this promo code, you unlock a range of benefits, including a generous sign-up bonus and extra referral bonuses.

These perks not only make trading more exciting but can also boost your earnings. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about using the Bybit referral code and how to use it.

What is the Bybit Referral Code?

Crypto Exchange Bybit Referral Code CNJREFERRAL Sign-up Bonus Up to $30,000 Welcome Bonus $20 Trading Fee Rebate Up to 30% KYC Required Yes, Mandatory

A Bybit referral code is a special promotional code you use when signing up on a platform. It gives you extra referral rewards and discounts on your trading fees. It functions similarly to an invite code, providing additional benefits upon joining through it.

The best Bybit referral code is “CNJREFERRAL”, which you can use when signing up for the Bybit exchange. This invite code gives you some excellent perks right from the start. By using this promo code, you can save on trading fees up to 30% off. This discount makes your trades more affordable, helping you keep more of your profits.

Plus, with the “CNJREFERRAL” referral code, you can unlock a sign-up bonus of up to $30,000 USDT. This bonus amount depends on how much you deposit and your trading activity. Bybit has different referral bonus tiers, so the higher your deposit and trading level, the more you can earn.

How Does It Work?

The Bybit referral code works as a special promotional offer, similar to what many crypto exchanges provide to attract new users. You simply type “CNJREFERRAL” in the referral code box during registration.

Bybit uses this invite code as a way to welcome new traders with bonuses and perks. With “CNJREFERRAL”, you get up to $30,000 USDT as a sign-up bonus. The amount of this bonus varies based on your deposit and trading activity. Bybit automatically applies rewards and discounts after you meet any deposit or activity requirements.

Bybit Referral Code Benefits

Using Bybit’s referral code “CNJREFERRAL” unlocks an impressive set of welcome rewards. These bonuses are Bybit’s way of attracting new users to their platform by making trading more affordable and rewarding right from the start.

With this code, you receive up to $30,020 in rewards. These rewards are structured to encourage larger deposits and more frequent trading. For example:

A $20 welcome bonus is available immediately after you register.

You can then earn further deposit bonuses up to $30,000 based on the amount you deposit and trade.

Plus, new users may also receive VIP status upgrades and other exclusive benefits. These upgrades can provide extra trading tools, premium customer support, and even further trading fee reductions.

Discounts on Trading Fees

One of the biggest advantages of using the “CNJREFERRAL” is the trading fee discount of up to 30%. This is particularly helpful for active traders, as it reduces the fees on every transaction. This way, you get to keep more of your profits, and it helps to offset some of the costs associated with high-frequency trading.

Bonus Rewards

Bybit’s referral bonus structure rewards new users with extra funds for trading. For example, if you deposit $3,000 and trade $10,000, you would earn a $100 bonus. For larger commitments, such as a $250,000 deposit and $150 million in trades, you can earn the maximum $30,000 bonus.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential rewards based on deposit and trading levels:

$15: For depositing $100 and trading $100

$50: For depositing $1,000 and trading $2,000

$100: For depositing $3,000 and trading $10,000

$350: For depositing $10,000 and trading $100,000

$800: For depositing $50,000 and trading $1.5 million

$5,000: For depositing $100,000 and trading $8 million

$8,800: For depositing $125,000 and trading $50 million

$15,000: For depositing $150,000 and trading $75 million

$30,000: For depositing $250,000 and trading $150 million

Over 80% of new users reportedly win $100 or more through these bonuses. These bonuses are credited directly to your account, which you can then use to trade further on Bybit’s platform. This setup encourages active trading and rewards traders with substantial deposits.

Terms and Conditions for Bybit Referral Codes

Here are the main terms and conditions for using the Bybit referral code “CNJREFERRAL”:

Only new users who register with the referral code CNJREFERRAL or through a provided affiliate link are eligible for this offer. Existing users are not eligible for this promotion.

or through a provided affiliate link are eligible for this offer. Existing users are not eligible for this promotion. To receive rewards, users must first register through an affiliate link, complete the necessary deposits, and fulfill specific trading tasks outlined in Bybit’s Rewards Hub.

Once users make a qualifying deposit, their rewards will be credited to the Rewards Hub after a risk-monitoring period of three days. Users must manually claim these rewards from their Rewards Hub account.

If users withdraw any part of their deposit within three days during the initial 14-day deposit period, they will automatically forfeit their eligibility to receive any rewards.

Users have a 14-day period to fulfill the deposit and trading requirements in order to be eligible for rewards. Any deposits made after this timeframe will not be counted toward earning rewards.

Only trades made in Derivatives will count toward the required trading volume for rewards. Deposits made in fiat currency and trades in Spot markets will not be considered.

Bybit only applies its bonuses to Perpetual and Futures contracts. You cannot use these bonuses for trading in the Spot market.

For users aiming to earn rewards of 5,000 USDT or more, only trading volume generated from taker trades will be considered in calculating eligibility for these rewards.

The calculation of net deposits is determined by subtracting any withdrawals from the total deposits made in eligible assets. Eligible deposits include Crypto Deposits, One-Click Buy, and P2P Trading.

Bybit retains the right to disqualify any user who engages in dishonest practices, such as creating multiple accounts to gain additional rewards or participating in any fraudulent behavior.

How to Use the Bybit Referral Code?

Step 1: Register an Account

To get started, go to the Bybit website or open the Bybit mobile app, available for both Android and iOS devices. On the main page, you’ll see the “Sign Up” option. Click on this to begin setting up your account. Here, you can sign up using your email address or mobile phone number.

Enter the referral code “CNJREFERRAL” in the designated field. This is essential, as it links your new account to the referral bonus program and qualifies you for the rewards associated with the code. After entering the referral code, proceed by setting a secure password for your account. Bybit enforces strong security measures, so be sure to choose a password that includes a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols.

After completing these fields, agree to Bybit’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, then click “Get My Welcome Gifts” to complete the registration. Bybit will send you a verification code to either your email or mobile number, depending on the option you selected. Enter this code on the verification page to finalize your registration. With this, your Bybit account will be officially registered and linked to the referral code.

Step 2: Complete KYC Verification

Bybit requires all users to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification to ensure security and comply with regulatory standards. This process is straightforward and, once completed, unlocks access to the full range of Bybit’s services, including deposit options, withdrawals, and trading.

To start KYC verification, log in to your Bybit account and go to the “Account & Security” section, which you’ll find in the profile section. Click on “Verify Identity” and select “Individual Verification”.

Currently, there are offers two KYC levels on Bybit, including Basic and Advanced.While the Basic verification grants you access to most features, the Advanced level provides higher withdrawal limits of up to $2 million per day. For the sign-up bonus eligibility, completing the Basic verification level should suffice.

During the KYC process, you’ll need to provide basic information like your name, date of birth, and address. In order to verify your identity, you will also need to upload a valid government-issued ID, like a passport or driver’s license, and take a live selfie.

Once you submit these documents, the Bybit team will review and verify your information, typically within a few hours. Upon successful verification, you’ll receive a notification that your account is KYC-approved, allowing you to move forward with funding your account.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Now that your account is set up and KYC verified, you can deposit funds into your Bybit wallet. Bybit offers several deposit methods, making it convenient for users worldwide to add funds.

Here are the deposit options you can explore:

One-Click Buy

The One-Click Buy option on Bybit enables you to purchase cryptocurrency directly using fiat currency, which is helpful if you’re new to crypto and don’t yet own digital assets.

Simply select the “Buy Crypto” tab from the main menu and choose the One-Click Buy option. Here, you can select the currency you wish to buy (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT) and your preferred fiat payment method, including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and bank transfers.

The One-Click Buy feature automatically converts your fiat money to the selected cryptocurrency and deposits it into your Bybit wallet, usually within minutes.

P2P Trading

Bybit’s Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading platform is a flexible option for users who prefer to purchase crypto directly from other users. In the P2P section, you’ll find a variety of offers with different payment options, including bank transfers, PayPal, and popular digital wallets.

You can select the best offer based on your preferred payment method and the amount you want to buy. Once you choose an offer, the crypto is held in escrow by Bybit until the payment is confirmed.

Crypto Deposit

If you already have cryptocurrency in another wallet, you can transfer it directly to your Bybit wallet. To do this, navigate to the “Assets” tab and select “Deposit”.

You’ll then see a list of supported cryptocurrencies. Choose the crypto you wish to deposit, and Bybit will provide a wallet address for you to transfer your funds to.

Be sure to use the correct blockchain network to avoid any delays or lost funds. Once the transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, the funds will appear in your Bybit wallet.

Step 4: Start Trading Futures Contracts

Now that you have funds in your Bybit account, you’re ready to start trading. Bybit’s platform is known for its robust futures trading, allowing you to trade different crypto derivatives with leverage. To start, go to the “Derivatives” section, where you’ll see options like USDT perpetual, Inverse perpetual, and options contracts.

Bybit lets you trade with leverage up to 100x on futures contracts. This means you can boost the size of your positions and potential gains. However, keep in mind that higher leverage also increases the risk, so it’s wise to start with lower leverage if you’re new to trading.

You can choose a trading pair like BTC/USDT or ETH/USDT and decide whether to go long (buy) or short (sell) based on where you think the price is heading. Once you set your trade, you’ll see details about potential profit, loss, and your liquidation price. This helps you make informed choices before confirming your trade.

Bybit also has a range of trading tools, including charts, technical indicators, and risk management tools like stop-loss and take-profit orders. These tools make it easier to analyze the market and manage your trades effectively.

Step 5: Get $30,000 Sign-Up Bonus

Once you’ve made your initial trades, you’ll be eligible to claim Bybit’s sign-up bonus, which can go up to $30,000 based on your deposit amount, trading volume, and other promotions, as discussed above.

To view and claim your bonus, go to the “Rewards Hub” in your Bybit account. Here, you’ll see details about your bonuses and any other steps you need to complete. Once approved, your bonus will be added directly to your account. You can use this bonus to open more trades, pay for trading fees, or add to your margin balance.

Note: You will not be able to withdraw the bonus itself, but you can trade with it and withdraw any profits made from those trades.

What Happens If the Referral Code Is Ineffective?

If the referral code is ineffective, a few things could happen. First, you might miss out on any referral bonuses or rewards typically offered through the referral program, such as trading fee discounts or deposit bonuses. This means you won’t receive the benefits that could have enhanced your trading experience.

Additionally, if you entered the code incorrectly or it expired, you may need to re-register or seek assistance from customer support. They can provide guidance on whether you can resolve the issue or if you require a new code.

You can check if the referral code is working by looking for a green tick mark, which indicates that the code has been successfully applied. It’s always a beneficial idea to double-check the referral code and ensure it’s still valid before signing up.

Bybit Referral Program and Affiliate Program

The Referral Program on Bybit is perfect if you’re simply inviting a few friends to join Bybit and use its various features. With this program, you can earn rewards totaling over 1,710 USDT by inviting friends to trade in different sections, like Spot, Derivatives, and even Bybit’s Copy Trading platform.

You will receive a 30% commission on your friend’s trading fees, and there are additional bonuses for specific activities.

1025 USDT in general rewards : This is based on your friend’s overall activity on Bybit, making it ideal if they’re actively trading on the platform.

: This is based on your friend’s overall activity on Bybit, making it ideal if they’re actively trading on the platform. 665 USDT from Copy Trading Rewards : Bybit’s Copy Trading option allows your friend to mirror the trades of top traders, and you’ll earn up to 665 USDT from their participation in this feature.

: Bybit’s Copy Trading option allows your friend to mirror the trades of top traders, and you’ll earn up to 665 USDT from their participation in this feature. 20 USDT for every Bybit Card referral: If your friend decides to apply for the Bybit Card, you’ll get 20 USDT in rewards per referral, making this a beneficial reward.

A fun extra is that you can also earn a “mystery box” each time one of your referrals hits at least $10,000 in trading volume. This mystery box has rewards that could be worth up to 1,000 USDT, making it an attractive option for users with active trading friends.

Bybit’s referral program is straightforward: you share your referral link or code, your friends sign up, and as they start using Bybit’s products, you receive rewards based on their usage. The program seamlessly applies your earnings without any additional steps, tracking everything automatically.

People with larger followings, such as influencers, bloggers, or anyone with a substantial audience in the crypto world, can benefit from Bybit’s Affiliate Program. Unlike the referral program, which is more short-term, the affiliate program offers a steady, lifetime income based on the activity of your referred users.

Affiliates can earn up to a 50% commission on all trades made by their referrals, with an extra 10% if one of their referrals becomes an affiliate themselves.

The affiliate program also comes with a range of support tools and perks. Affiliates get access to a specialized portal where they can view their earnings, access detailed analytics, and explore promotional materials for Bybit’s latest products. Bybit also guarantees timely payments, utilizing daily calculations and swift processing to ensure regular payouts.

Beyond that, Bybit’s affiliate community offers unique opportunities for networking, with invites to global events such as cryptocurrency conferences, VIP access to Red Bull Racing events, and even exclusive Bybit parties where affiliates and VIP traders can connect.

Bybit Overview

Bybit, founded in 2018, has quickly become one of the best crypto exchanges in the world. Over 50 million users now use Bybit in about 195 countries. It’s not just an exchange—it’s a major platform for all types of crypto trading. Starting with derivatives, Bybit has since added spot and margin trading, plus options contracts for popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s daily trading volume of around $25 billion demonstrates its global usage.

A big reason Bybit stands out is its wide choice of trading options. Users can trade perpetual contracts (in both USDT and inverse formats), buy and sell spot crypto, and even trade USDC-settled options. Bybit offers a demo account as well, so beginners can practice without risking real money.

The Unified Trading Account (UTA) lets users handle different kinds of trades all in one place, making it easier to keep track of and manage funds. Plus, Bybit’s trading fees are low (0.1% maker/taker).

The Bybit crypto exchange is also highly secure. The platform has a Proof of Reserves system that shows the platform’s holdings in real-time, giving users peace of mind about where their funds are. Bybit is licensed and regulated by authorities in Dubai, and Cyprus, so it follows strict standards. Bybit has also partnered with Mastercard, offering the Bybit Card, which allows users to spend crypto worldwide.

Besides trading, Bybit has a range of ways for users to earn with their crypto. They offer “Earn” products like staking and flexible savings, so users can earn interest on crypto holdings. Rates depend on the market, and Bybit’s staking products offer high annual percentage yields (APY).

Users can choose between locked and flexible staking. For fans of NFTs, Bybit has an NFT marketplace, where users can buy, sell, or mint digital art and collectibles directly on the platform.

The Bybit mobile app, which works on both Android and iOS, lets users trade wherever they are. It also offers 24/7 multilingual customer support to help users anytime they need.

Conclusion

Bybit’s “CNJREFERRAL” referral code offers new users an exciting welcome package that includes fee discounts and up to $30,000 in bonuses. These rewards depend on your deposit and trading activity, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned traders.

Bybit offers a wide range of trading tools, from spot to futures trading, along with unique features like staking and an NFT marketplace. Completing KYC and meeting deposit requirements is essential for accessing bonuses. With strong security measures, regulatory compliance, and flexible deposit methods, Bybit is a popular and reliable platform for crypto trading.

FAQ: Bybit Invite Code

Is Bybit a safe and trustworthy exchange?

Yes, Bybit is a reputable and secure exchange, widely used by millions worldwide. It complies with regulations in Dubai and Cyprus, ensuring high standards in its operations. Bybit also uses advanced security measures like two-factor authentication and cold storage for funds. With Proof of Reserves, it allows users to verify its holdings, adding transparency.

What is the best Bybit promo code?

The best promo code for Bybit is CNJREFERRAL, which gives new users up to $30,000 in bonus rewards and fee discounts of up to 30%. This code can be used during registration to activate the referral bonus and lower trading costs.

Does the referral code have an expiration date?

Our Bybit referral code “CNJREFERRAL” does not have any expiry date. You can sign up using this code anytime in the future. However, referral benefits related to the code can change in the future, depending on the promotions.

Can I withdraw the Bybit referral bonus?

No, you cannot withdraw the referral bonus, but you can use the bonus to trade on the platform. This means you can trade with the bonus and withdraw any profits earned from it. Bybit’s bonuses are ideal for building your trading experience and potentially increasing your profits without using your own funds.

How to use the $20 reward on Bybit?

After registering with the referral code, the $20 reward is credited directly to your Bybit account. You can use this Bybit bonus to offset trading fees or as a margin in futures trading.