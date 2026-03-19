Bitstamp is one of the longest-running and most popular crypto exchange platforms in the world. It lets you buy, sell, and trade digital assets in a regulated environment. Currently, Bitstamp doesn’t offer a referral or affiliate program, so there is no official bonus or promo code available.

Instead, this guide explains what a Bitstamp bonus code normally does, who is eligible to use one, and how it would work if Bitstamp reintroduced such a promotion. It also looks at the safety and legitimacy of Bitstamp itself and suggests better alternatives for traders seeking sign-up bonuses.

What is a Bitstamp Bonus Code and How Does It Work?

The Bitstamp bonus code is a unique alphanumeric string that new users enter during the registration process to link their account to a specific marketing campaign or partner. Generally, this code functions as a digital marker within the Bitstamp database to track user acquisition and potentially trigger fee rebates or one-time rewards once the trader completes the KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

Now, when you input a valid Bitstamp promo code, the system basically acknowledges the referral source, but the activation of any benefit depends entirely on the current terms of service and the user’s geographical location. Also, it is important to remember that Bitstamp requires full identity verification before any promotional benefits can be credited to an account. Well, this means you must provide a government-issued ID and proof of residence to unlock the platform’s full feature set, including the ability to claim any potential sign-up incentives.

Who Can Participate in the Bitstamp Bonus Code?

Because there is no active bonus program today, nobody can claim a Bitstamp code right now. Historically, you are eligible to use the Bitstamp bonus code (if available) if you are a legal resident of a supported country and are opening your very first account on the platform. Bitstamp is open to most people in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, though some specific US states, like Hawaii, have different rules.

You must be at least 18 years old to pass the mandatory identity check. Well, the platform is pretty strict about this because they have to follow international anti-money laundering laws.

Also, there is another important rule you should know about. Basically, you cannot participate if you are trying to open a corporate or institutional account for the sake of getting this specific retail bonus. Generally, the program is specifically designed for individual retail traders who want to explore the market.

How Many Times Can You Use a Bitstamp Bonus Code?

You only receive the welcome bonus once after using the Bitstamp referral code (or sometimes it depends on a specific bonus code promotion). But generally, your identity, email, and ID documents are linked to your account, so you can’t close one account and open another to claim the reward again. Plus, Bitstamp uses very advanced tracking, including your SSN, passport details, and IP address, to make sure people don’t create “ghost” accounts.

How to Get and Use a Bitstamp Bonus Code

Step 1: Create a new Bitstamp crypto account

You must create a Bitstamp account by visiting the official registration page and entering your legal name, date of birth, and email address to begin.

Step 2: Complete KYC verification on Bitstamp

Now, you need to prove you are a real person by uploading a high-quality photo of your government-issued ID and finishing the automated face scan. Bitstamp usually processes these checks within a few hours, but make sure your lighting is good so the system can verify your details without any delay.

Step 3: Deposit and Trade on Bitstamp

Next, you should connect your bank account and deposit some funds into your new wallet using a free method like ACH or SEPA. Once the money arrives, navigate to the trading terminal and execute a buy or sell order for any cryptocurrency. Now, if you are not sure which crypto to buy, check out our guide on the best long-term crypto to invest in.

What to Do if the Bitstamp Bonus Code Doesn’t Work?

Bitstamp has no working bonus code at present, but on any exchange, there are several factors that can prevent a referral offer from triggering. Here are common reasons and fixes:

Check Verification Status : Go to your settings and make sure your KYC says “Verified”, and if it is still pending, the bonus won’t trigger.

Look for Typos: Make sure you didn’t type the wrong referral code or bonus code. Just copy exactly. Also, existing users can’t use referral codes.

Insufficient trade size: Many promotions require a minimum transaction. Make sure you deposit and trade that amount.

Browser issues : Cookies and ad blockers can interfere with tracking. So, you can try redeeming the code in a private window or a different browser.

Can I add a Bitstamp Bonus Code to an Existing Account?

No. Generally, you cannot add a bonus code to an account that has already been created and verified (unless there is a specific promotion). Only new Bitstamp members can add code. You see, generally, referral promotions are meant for new registrations only, and if you have already signed up with Bitstamp, your only option to earn from referrals is to wait for the company to introduce a program or to join another platform that offers affiliate rewards.

Does Bitstamp Have an Affiliate Program?

Bitstamp currently does not have an affiliate program. The exchange mainly focuses on regulatory compliance and transparent fees rather than referral campaigns. Yes, in the past, it offered a short-term referral bonus for U.S. customers, but that promotion has ended.

So, people looking for Bitstamp discount codes or welcome bonuses should look at other exchanges like Binance, Bitget, or MEXC, which run active affiliate and referral programs.

What’s the Best Bitstamp Bonus Code Right Now?

There is no active Bitstamp coupon code or bonus code right now. So, any code you see online is either expired, promotional material from third-party sites, or relates to past campaigns. If receiving a sign-up bonus is important to you, consider using another well-regulated exchange that offers multiple attractive deals for successful referrals. You can check out our Binance referral code and MEXC referral code guides for free crypto sign-up bonuses and even more exceptional deals.

About Bitstamp Exchange: Is It Legit and Safe?

Bitstamp is arguably the most trustworthy and regulated exchange in the entire cryptocurrency industry today. It was founded in 2011, making it the oldest continuously operating exchange in existence.

The company started in Slovenia, later moved its headquarters to Luxembourg, and now maintains offices in London, New York, and Singapore. It holds regulatory licenses across the European Union, the United Kingdom, and various U.S. states. These licenses require strict compliance with anti‑money laundering laws, capital requirements, and regular security audits. Now, to be exact, they hold over 50 licenses and registrations worldwide, including a BitLicense in New York and registration with the FCA in the UK.

They keep about 95% of all client assets in offline cold storage wallets, and the company is audited by Big Four accounting firms to ensure they actually have the money they claim. The exchange also has insurance coverage for assets held in its “hot” (online) wallets.

Currently, Bitstamp supports a curated selection of over 115 crypto assets, and mainly focuses on established cryptocurrencies rather than listing a vast number of speculative tokens. Hence, major supported coins include BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDC. You should check out this Bitstamp review to see more details about the exchange.

Is Bitstamp Owned By Robinhood?

Yes, Bitstamp is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc. after a massive $200 million acquisition that was finalized in 2025. That means the exchange has access to more resources and a wider customer base while still providing its own products and support. Well, for users, day‑to‑day services remain much the same, and balances are held separately from Robinhood’s stock trading accounts.

Bitstamp Trading Fees

Bitstamp uses a very clear tiered fee structure that rewards people who trade in higher volumes. Now, for most of you reading this, you will likely fall into the first tier, starting 0.3% maker and 0.4% taker fees. Below is a general outline of the Pro platform fee structure: