Bitrue Referral Code 2025: TQQQHWG ($1,010 Sign-Up Bonus)

A Bitrue referral code is a unique combination of letters and numbers you can use when signing up on the Bitrue exchange to get a free crypto welcome bonus. The best Bitrue referral code is TQQQHWG, which gives you a $1,010 sign-up bonus and up to 40% off trading fees. To use our invitation code and claim the referral bonus, you need to sign up using a referral link, complete KYC, deposit funds, and trade futures.

Bitrue exchange is a crypto trading platform that supports over 700 coins to buy, sell, and trade. The exchange offers advanced trading features such as 100x futures trading, staking, and copy trading.

This guide will cover what a Bitrue referral code is, how to create a new account with a Bitrue referral code, and how to claim your Bitrue bonus.

What Is The Bitrue Referral Code?

The Bitrue referral code is a discount code you can use when signing up for the Bitrue exchange. It gives new users different bonuses, like lower trading fees and welcome rewards. People generally share their referral codes to invite others to save money, and sometimes they also earn a commission themselves.

You can use our Bitrue referral code TQQQHWG to get a $1,010 sign-up bonus and up to 40% off trading fees. All you need to do is just enter it when you create your account on the Bitrue website or app.

Type of Platform Crypto Exchange and Trading Platform Bitrue Referral Code TQQQHWG Sign-up Bonus Up to $1,010 welcome bonus Trading Fee Discount Up to 40% Rebate Referral Program Earn up to 65% by inviting friends KYC Required Yes (Mandatory)

What Are The Benefits of The Bitrue Invitation Code?

The benefits of the Bitrue invitation code TQQQHWG are a $1,010 sign-up bonus and a 40% trading fee discount. Here is a detailed explanation of how you can earn this welcome bonus:

Tasks Welcome Bonus First deposit of > 100 USDT $1,000 Rewards ($20 futures trial funds + $980 staking trial funds) First Future Position of > 100 USDT $10 futures trading trial funds First Spot Position of > 100 USDT $2 Cash 30D futures trading volume > 5,000 USDT $5 trial funds Become a copy trader for the first time $1 trial funds Follow the copy trader’s order volume > 5,000 USDT $5 trial funds

What Are The Rules of Using A Bitrue Promo Code?

The rules of using a Bitrue referral code “TQQQHWG” are that it’s restricted to newcomers, must be input during registration, allows only one code, requires a minimum deposit of 1 USDT, needs KYC Level 2 verification for novice tasks, and expires 30 days after registering.

Restricted to Newcomers: The promotional code is only exclusively for new users or individuals registering for the first time on the exchange, and it is not for the current Bitrue account holders.

Input During Registration : You must use this referral code or link during registration, as you can not use it once you have created your account.

Singular Code Allowance : You can only use one promotional code per individual account, and combining multiple codes is also not allowed.

Minimum Deposit Required: The first deposit amount must be greater in value than 1 USDT to qualify for referral rewards like our $1,010 new user bonus. You have to deposit from the non-BitMart account; internal transfer asset deposits are not allowed.

Verification for Novices: There are some novice tasks that necessitate completing your KYC Level 2 verification to participate and claim associated benefits.

Expiration Deadline: The task remains operational only for the first 30 days after registering; so, either complete it before expiration, or it’ll be deemed unsuccessful.

How to Create a New Account With a Bitrue Referral Code?

To create a new account with a Bitrue invite code, you need to create an account with our referral code TQQQHWG, complete KYC verification, deposit funds, start spot and futures trading, and claim your sign-up bonus from the “Reward Center.”

Step 1: Create a Bitrue Account Using TQQQHWG Referral Code

To begin, you need to sign up for a Bitrue account. First, visit their official Bitrue website. On the homepage, look for the “Sign Up” button, which you will find located at the top-right corner. Now, click it to start the registration process, and you’ll be asked to provide basic details here, like your email address or phone number, and to set a strong password.

Now, here’s where the Bitrue referral code comes in. You need to enter the referral code TQQQHWG in the given “Invite Code (Optional) field. Now, Bitrue will send a verification code to your email or phone. You need to enter this code on the next screen to confirm your account.

Step 2: Complete KYC Verification

Next, you’ll have to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification to become eligible for all the available referral rewards with our invite code. So, you need to head to the user profile section and click your avatar, then select the “Identity Verification” part from the drop-down menu.

Bitrue generally has 2 two levels of KYC: Standard and Advanced. For Standard KYC, you’ll have to submit your full name, nationality, and ID type (e.g., passport, driver’s license, or national ID). For Advanced KYC, which is recommended to access all features and earn your referral rewards, you have to upload a clear photo of your chosen ID and a selfie holding it.

After you submit it, Bitrue’s team will review your documents, which usually takes a few hours but can extend to a day during busy periods. You’ll get a notification once it is approved.

Step 3: Deposit Funds and Start Trading Spot and Futures

Now, as your account has been verified, it’s time to add funds. From the homepage, click “Assets” in the top menu and then select “Deposit.” Bitrue supports crypto deposits like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, as well as fiat options via third-party services (e.g., credit cards).

For crypto, choose your coin, copy the deposit address, and send funds from an external wallet. Double-check the address to avoid errors, as you know that crypto transactions are irreversible.

You can now trade once funds have arrived in your Bitrue account. Go to “Trade” in the menu and pick “Spot” for simple buy/sell trades or “Futures” for leveraged trading up to 100x. For spot trading, select a pair like BTC/USDT, enter your amount, and choose “Buy” or “Sell.” For the futures trading part, you need to set your leverage and position carefully, as higher leverage means higher risk.

Step 4: Claim Your Bitrue Bonus

Finally, you can claim your referral bonus. Now, visit the “Rewards Center.” Here, you’ll see available tasks, such as “Deposit $100” or “Trade $100 in spot,” each tied to specific rewards.

Complete the required tasks, then click “Claim” next to each reward. Bonuses are usually credited instantly or within a few days, depending on the promotion. Check the terms—some rewards, like trading coupons, may have usage conditions. You can use these bonuses to trade more or withdraw profits after meeting any requirements.

If I Already Have an Account on Bitrue, Can I Still Use The Referral Code?

No, existing Bitrue users can not use referral codes to get benefits. The Bitrue referral code TQQQHWG is only for new users and must be entered during account registration. However, if you have registered in the last 30 days, you can still complete some trading volume tasks and earn rewards.

Bitrue Overview

Bitrue is a cryptocurrency exchange that started in 2018, is based in Singapore, and also has offices in Europe and Asia. The exchange was founded by Curis Wang, and today, Bitrue serves millions of users worldwide and is known for supporting 700+ cryptocurrencies.

The platform offers several key trading features, such as spot trading, 100x leverage futures trading, and staking services. It offers competitive trading fees of 0.098% maker/taker. You can also buy crypto with fiat currencies using your credit cards. The main drawbacks we found were that it does not support direct bank withdrawals and that the exchange is unavailable for United States users. You can read our in-depth Bitrue review for more information.

Why Use Bitrue for Crypto Trading?

The reasons you should use Bitrue for crypto trading are high security, multiple supported cryptocurrencies, advanced trading tools, and competitive fees.

High security: Bitrue is a safe crypto exchange with multiple security measures such as MPC cold wallets, 2FA, account lockdowns, anti-phishing code, device & IP whitelist, and insurance fund.

Multiple supported cryptocurrencies : Bitrue supports over 700 cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and some low-cap altcoins and meme coins for high returns due to their high volatility. You can also check out our guide on the best penny cryptocurrencies to buy .

Advanced trading tools: Bitrue has advanced trading features like real-time charts, 100x futures trading, ETFs, and staking options.

Competitive fees : Bitrue has a competitive trading fee with 0.098% maker/taker in the spot market and 0.02% maker and 0.06% taker fee for futures contract trading. These charges are quite competitive compared to top crypto exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and Bitget.

What Is the Bitrue Referral Program?

The Bitrue referral program is a way for you to invite friends to join the platform and earn extra money in the form of trading fee commission. You have to share your unique referral code or link with others, and you will get rewards based on your friends’ trading volume on the Bitrue exchange.

Specifically, the Bitrue referral program gives you a 25% commission on both spot and futures trading fees when your friends trade. There’s also a Bitrue affiliate program where you can earn more, like up to 65% commission, but first, you need to invite at least 10 friends to qualify for this. You can claim your referral commission from the Bitrue rewards center.

How many people can I refer with my Bitrue referral code?

There is no limit, and you can invite as many friends as possible using your Bitrue referral code or referral link. The more friends you invite using your unique invite code, the more rewards you will earn. But remember, first, you need to invite at least 10 friends to update your referral status from a normal referee to an affiliate partner.