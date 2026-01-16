Bitget referral code is a unique promo code that gives you bonuses, exclusive benefits, and discounts when you use it to register for a new Bitget account. The best Bitget referral code is “ew9a68,” and it provides incredible monetary benefits for new users.

When you sign up as a new user using our Bitget referral code, ew9a68, you can receive up to 6,200 USDT in sign-up bonus, a mystery box worth 500 USDT, and a 20% discount on all spot and futures trading fees.

Bitget Exchange is a cryptocurrency platform offering traders a solid experience through products like spot and futures trading, margin trading, crypto bots, copy trading, earn products and a Launchpad. Bitget exchange also employs robust security measures to ensure the safety of users’ digital assets.

To help you understand how to use this Bitget code to make free money on the exchange, this article will answer what Bitget referral code is. And highlight how to create a new account with our unique referral code.

What is Bitget Referral Code?

Bitget referral code is a special code that offers new users gifts as welcome bonuses to reward them for joining the platform. Using the Bitget invitation code “ew9a68” to sign up provides you with additional capital to kickstart your cryptocurrency trading journey.

Depending on the rewards you receive, you can reduce how much you pay on trading fees or even claim enough USDT to explore any trading options available on Bitget.

To get these bonuses, copy this Bitget referral code and use it to sign up for a new account.

Here’s a detailed overview of the rewards you can get with our Bitget referral code.

Crypto Exchange Bitget Referral Code ew9a68 Sign-up Bonus 6,200 USDT in sign-up bonuses. Trading Fee Discounts 20% reduced trading fees Mystery Box Free gifts worth up to 500 USDT KYC Requirement Yes, mandatory

What are the Benefits of Bitget Sign-up Bonus?

The benefits of Bitget sign-up bonus are listed below:

20% Trading Fee Discounts

New users on Bitget receive a 20% discount on trading fees after signing up and completing KYC verification. Bitget also offers a standard 20% discount when you use their native token, BGB, to pay fees. So, if you meet these two requirements, you can get up to a 40% fee reduction.

Sign-up Bonuses

Bitget allows you to get up to 6,200 USDT in signup bonuses when you complete different tasks after using our referral code to register. You can also receive $1000 worth of BGB when you make your first trade.

Mystery Box

Besides the sign-up bonuses, our Bitget referral code earns you mystery boxes by completing specific tasks on the platform. For example, during promotional periods, users may receive free mystery boxes with spot margin vouchers ranging from 50 to 500 USDT.

You can also participate in other campaigns that offer even more rewards, where users can unlock mystery boxes worth up to 100,000. Even though these promotions are time-based, Bitget always holds events that incentivize users with mystery boxes.

Exclusive Access to Promotional Events

When you register using the latest Bitget referral code, ew9a68, you can get early access to participate in top promotional events and campaigns on Bitget. One example is the “Solana party,” where users can win SOL tokens by spinning a wheel.

These promotional events come with multiple gift offers like free BGB tokens, iPhone 16 Pro, Dyson Air Purifier, Coffee Machine, and airdrop rewards. Besides BGB, users can be rewarded with various digital assets depending on the promotion.

Bitget frequently hosts multiple events to reward users for their loyalty. For instance, at the time of writing, they were running the following campaigns: “deposit and trade,” where users can win gadgets and up to 100 USDT, and another event that encourages users to trade and stand a chance to win up to 50,000 worth of UDST in XRP.

It is worth noting that these promotional events are usually time-bound, so use our referral code “ew9a68” to register and access the latest promotions and receive notifications of promotional events and reward pools available on Bitget.

How to Claim Bitget Welcome Bonus?

There are two ways to claim Bitget welcome bonus: using a referral code and completing tasks.

Using a Referral Code

You can claim the welcome bonus using Cryptoninjas’ unique Bitget referral code. All you have to do is enter this referral code “ew9a68” in the “Referral Code” field. This code unlocks various rewards, including a welcome package worth up to 6,200 USDT, a 20% discount on trading fees, and mystery boxes with gifts worth 50 – 500 USDT.

You can only claim these bonuses when you use the referral code during the registration process. Once you meet all the requirements, you can access the bonuses you are eligible to receive in the “Rewards Center” and claim the welcome packs.

Completing Tasks

You can also claim Bitget welcome bonus by completing tasks, like placing a first trade after registration or depositing a specific amount of money into your new account. Besides the 6,200 USDT welcome pack, you can get another 200 USDT gift if you invite your friends and family to join Bitget and complete identity verification.

Here are other tasks you can complete on Bitget to be eligible for additional rewards:

New User Welcome Packs : You can claim a welcome bonus and make extra cash by making a deposit and trading within seven days of signing up. The deposit and trade task gives you a chance to win up to 6000 USDT in challenge incentives, and you can claim your earnings within 12 days of signing up.

Daily Check-Ins : You can earn points by checking in daily on the Bitget Rewards Center. Each check-in round is a five-day circle that automatically resets on the sixth day. Since one check-in round lasts five days, m issing a check-in restarts the cycle from day one.

Limited-Time Tasks : Participate in exclusive promotions and campaigns with high rewards for specific activities. One example is the community reward Bitget offers as a welcome bonus to new users. They often set aside a reward pool worth thousands of dollars in crypto.

Bitget also offers eligible users token airdrops based on their trading volumes (both buy and sell orders) throughout the promotional event period. It is worth noting that the rewards you get depend on various factors, and Bitget reserves the right to disqualify you if they notice any inconsistencies with the campaign rules.

How to Create a New Account With “ew9a68” Referral Code?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a new account with Cryptoninjas’s referral code.

Step 1: Visit the official Bitget website or download the app on Play Store or App Store. For mobile app users, click the “Get Started” button on the welcome screen and select “Sign Up.”

For traders who prefer the web platform, you find an “email address/phone number” box and enter your email or phone number in the provided space.

As a new user on Bitget, you can get a 20% discount on trading fees when you use our Bitget referral code to sign up.

Step 2: Set a strong password (aim for 12 alphanumeric characters). Now, enter our Bitget referral code, ew9a68, and stand a chance to receive up to 6,200 USDT in welcome bonus, additional 20% discount fees, and trading coupons.

Note: If you use the referral link above to register, the Bitget invitation code and rewards will apply as soon as possible.

Then, check the small box under the fields to accept the user agreement and privacy policy, and click “Create Account.” Bitget will send you a unique confirmation link via email. Verify your account and log in, then complete the KYC verification process to claim bonuses.

After making your first deposit, you would want to explore Bitget futures and spot trading markets. Bear in mind that these trades incur transaction fees, though they are competitive. There are ways to cut the trading fees down significantly and we show you how to do so in this Bitget review.

Pro Tip: Pay trading fees with BGB tokens to automatically receive an extra 20% discount on trading fees.

Can I Use the Bitget Referral Code if I Already Have a Bitget Account?

No, you cannot use the Bitget referral code if you already have a Bitget account. The promo rewards are only available to new users who sign up using a referral code. Therefore, to be eligible for exclusive benefits and reduced trading fees, you need to open another account using a different email address and this referral code, ew9a68.

Bitget Overview

Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform that allows users to trade 700+ cryptocurrencies across its spot and futures trading, copy trading, and margin trading interfaces. Established in 2018, the platform has become a top choice for professional and new users.

The crypto exchange offers its products and services to over 45 million registered users worldwide and has a daily trading volume of 10+ billion USDT. In addition to the features, Bitget has become the go-to platform for copy trading, bot trading, and multiple opportunities to earn passive income while trading.

Bitget Exchange is the ideal platform for crypto traders who are looking for an extensive cryptocurrency offering. It supports some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now and multiple crypto pairs to ensure traders have as many options as they need for a smooth trading experience.

While Bitget has many advantages, one limitation for some users is the mandatory KYC verification process. The goal is to prevent fraudulent actors and money laundering. However, if you are looking for exchanges that allow users to trade without KYC, check out our list of the best no KYC crypto exchanges.

Why Choose Bitget for Crypto Trading?

Here are the reasons you should choose Bitget for cryptocurrency trading.

Security

Bitget employs multiple security features to protect users’ funds and data, including cold wallet storage, anti-phishing codes, two-factor authentication, and SSL encryption for data transfer. For instance, when logging in to your account from a new device, you will have to complete a three-step verification, during which Bitget will send unique codes to your phone and email.

Additionally, you must input the code on the authenticator before you can gain access to your account. However, there are more features in place that give users peace of mind. They include

Proof of Reserves : You cannot know if an exchange has the funds they claim to have except through their proof of reserves. Bitget publishes proof of reserve reports often to assure traders that the exchange has their money kept securely.

Insurance Fund : Most crypto exchanges lack insurance funds to cover potential losses. As of January 2025, the Bitget insurance fund was valued at approximately $635 million. This fund only covers potential losses from breaches and fraudulent attacks.

To learn more about these security features of Bitget, read this comprehensive Bitget review article mentioned earlier.

User Experience

Bitget offers a user-friendly interface across its web and mobile platforms. The exchange has an intuitive design suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It also allows traders to customize their home screens for quick access to frequently used features.

Traders who are familiar with advanced crypto trading features will also find the TradingView charts for advanced technical analysis perfect for their needs. Besides the user interface, Bitget offers 24/7 customer support through multiple channels, including live chat, email, educational resources, and a comprehensive help center, to assist users with any inquiries.

Trading Features

For trading, Bitget offers many options, including spot trading, futures trading, and copy trading. They even offer high leverage and provide trading bots to help investors automate their trades. You can buy and sell crypto easily and take advantage of Bitget’s high liquidity on the spot trading platform.

Traders who are more interested in Bitget futures contracts explore the available trading pairs and open or close positions easily. The dashboard displays trading information, including the 30-day trading information of the particular pair you choose.

Another Bitget stand-out trading feature is the copy trading platform, which allows newbie traders to automatically replicate the trading strategies of experienced traders in spot or futures markets.

Competitive Fees

Bitget uses a maker-taker fee structure for spot and futures trades and the fees are way below market average. For spot trades, the platform charges a standard fee of 0.1% for both maker and taker orders. For futures trading, the fees are set at 0.02% for maker orders and 0.06% for taker orders.

You can pay lower fees as your 30-day trading volume increases and your VIP level changes. But before you achieve a higher VIP level, you can take advantage of the 20% discount Bitget offers when traders pay with BGB.

If you want to reduce the fees by an additional 20% and receive exclusive rewards, use our Bitget referral code to sign up for a new account.

Can you Make Money on Bitget?

Yes, you can make money on Bitget, and one of the best ways to do that is through the Bitget referral program. After making money through our referral code, ew9a68, you can join the Bitget referral program and refer your friends and family to join using your unique referral link.

When your referrals register and complete KYC verification, you can earn a 50% referral commission on their transaction fees. Finally, you also stand a chance to receive a 200 USDT free gift, and your referrals will also get welcome bonuses.