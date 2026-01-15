The best BingX referral code is HHZMEIY5, which unlocks rewards like up to $6,000 in sign-up bonuses and a 10% trading fee discount.

When you decide to trade on the BingX crypto exchange, using a BingX referral code can provide you with numerous beneficial rewards. With our BingX invitation code, you can grab a solid sign-up bonus, enjoy mystery box prizes, and even get USDT trial funds. Additionally, you’ll receive a discount that can significantly reduce your trading fees.

In this article, we will guide you on how to use the BingX referral code, how to claim your referral rewards, and why it’s important to take advantage of these offers.

What is the BingX Referral Code in 2025?

A BingX referral code is a promotional code you can use to get extra benefits when you sign up for a new crypto exchange. It functions as a reward simply for using the code, which can lead to discounts or welcome bonuses.

The best BingX referral code for 2025 is HHZMEIY5. You get welcome bonuses if you enter this invite code when signing up. First, you can earn rewards worth up to 6,000 USDT through different tasks. This isn’t a one-time thing; you can unlock these rewards by completing various deposit & trading challenges BingX gives you. Additionally, you can start with a welcome bonus of up to $30 USDT.

You’ll also save on trading fees with a 10% discount on every crypto trade on the BingX exchange. That’s a helpful way to save money over time, especially if you trade often.

BingX Referral Code Overview

Cryptocurrency Exchange BingX Referral Code HHZMEIY5 Sign-Up Bonus $6,000+ USDT bonus Welcome Bonus 10-30 USDT mystery box ID Verification Bonus 5-500 USDT mystery box Trading Fee Rebate 10%

Why You Should Use the BingX Referral Code?

You should use the BingX referral code to get a sign-up bonus and trading fee rebates. Using the BingX referral code HHZMEIY5 offers significant benefits. First, you can grab rewards worth up to $6,000 USDT through various activities. This is more than a sign-up bonus; it’s a collection of rewards you can unlock through simple deposit and trading actions.

This invitation code makes it simple to get bonuses without much effort. From verifying your account to your first trade, each action has a reward. It’s especially helpful if you’re new to trading or just looking for some free extra funds to boost your balance.

BingX Referral Code Benefits and Rewards

When you use the BingX referral code HHZMEIY5, you unlock a bunch of exciting referral rewards. Just by signing up, you can receive a welcome bonus of up to 30 USDT. It offers a “Mystery Box”, which gives you a chance to win rewards ranging from 10 to 30 USDT right after you open your BingX account.

Another reward comes when you complete the advanced identity verification. By verifying your account, you can earn a reward of up to 500 USDT. Once again, there’s a Mystery Box involved here, so you might end up with anywhere between 5 to 500 USDT.

Your first deposit also brings some perks. By making your first crypto purchase or deposit (of any amount), you can earn up to 500 USDT. Here too, a Mystery Box appears, with rewards ranging from 5 to 500 USDT depending on your luck. Finally, BingX rewards you for your first trade. You can trade any amount in futures or spot markets and receive another reward of up to 500 USDT.

You can also earn 5,000 USDT worth of “Trial Funds” based on the deposit and trading requirements. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Deposit Requirement Futures Trading Volume Requirement Reward or Bonuses 100 USDT 500 USDT 10 USDT Trial Fund 500 USDT 500 USDT 20 USDT Trial Fund 1,000 USDT 1,000 USDT 50 USDT Trial Fund 3,000 USDT 3,000 USDT 120 USDT Trial Fund 5,000 USDT 5,000 USDT 200 USDT Trial Fund 100,000 USDT 15 million USDT 5,000 USDT Trial Fund

Terms & Conditions of BingX Referral Code

Deposits can be done through on-chain deposits, P2P trading, or bank deposits.

You must register for the event and meet all requirements within 7 days to receive rewards.

The rewards you receive are non-cumulative, meaning you only get the highest reward based on your progress.

Avoid withdrawals (Withdraw, P2P Sell, Internal Transfers, etc.), or you might lose eligibility for rewards.

Rewards are issued within 20 days after signing up, but you must manually claim them on the Rewards Hub page before they expire.

If you deposit in cryptocurrencies other than USDT, it will be converted to USDT at the time of deposit.

To use Trial Fund vouchers, your account must hold an equal amount of USDT as the voucher’s value, with a 50% offset ratio.

To be eligible for each specific reward, you must meet both the deposit and trading volume requirements.

Some users may need to complete advanced identity verification due to regional rules. Each verified account can only join the event once.

BingX reserves the right to disqualify accounts involved in unfair activities, such as using multiple accounts, high-frequency trading, or other fraudulent actions.

How to Use the BingX Referral Code “HHZMEIY5”?

To use the BingX referral code “HHZMEIY5”, there are just a few steps to follow, and each step unlocks part of the sign-up bonus that can add up to $6,000+ USDT in rewards. Here’s a simple guide to get you started on BingX and help you make the most of these bonus rewards.

Step 1: Register a New BingX Account

The first step is to register a new account on BingX. You’ll start by going to the BingX website or app and clicking the “Sign Up” button. You can also sign up directly using our unique referral link. After that, you’ll need to fill in basic details like your email address or phone number and create a secure password.

Now, there will be a place to enter a referral code during registration, and that’s where you should type in HHZMEIY5. By entering this invite code, you’re making sure that you’re eligible for all the referral bonus offers right from the start.

Once you’ve filled out the form, complete the registration by clicking on “Sign Up”. BingX will send a verification code to your email or phone, so make sure to check your inbox or messages. Once you input the code, your BingX trading account will be created.

Step 2: Verify identity

Once you’ve registered, the next step is to complete the KYC verification. KYC stands for “Know Your Customer”, and it’s a way for BingX to verify who you are. Completing KYC is important because it unlocks more bonuses, and it also makes your account more secure.

To start the KYC process, go to your new BingX profile section and find the “Identity Verification” section. You’ll need to provide some identification, like a passport, driver’s license, or another government ID. Then, follow the instructions to upload clear pictures of your ID. In some cases, you may also need to take a selfie to confirm your identity.

BingX will review the documents you provided, which usually takes a few hours or, at most, a day. Upon approval of your KYC verification, you will qualify for an additional reward as part of the KYC bonus.

Step 3: Deposit Cryptocurrency or Fiat

After you’ve completed KYC, the next step is to fund the account and start trading. There are various ways to make a simple deposit. You can deposit using cryptocurrency, which is called an “on-chain deposit”, or you can use P2P trading, which lets you trade directly with other users.

In certain regions, you have the option to deposit fiat currency such as USD through bank deposits. Just choose the option that works best for you.

For on-chain deposits, go to the “Assets” section and click on “Deposit”. From there, select the cryptocurrency you want to deposit and follow the instructions provided. Make sure to copy your unique wallet address accurately to avoid any transfer issues.

For P2P trading, go to the “Buy Crypto” section and select “P2P Trading”. Here, you can choose a preferred seller, set the amount you want to buy, and follow the steps to complete your purchase directly with other users.

Step 4: Start Trading Crypto

Head over to the “Markets” section, which you’ll find on the main navigation bar at the top of the page. This is where you can see all the available cryptocurrencies for trading, along with their current prices and other market data. Browse through the options until you find a cryptocurrency pair you want to trade, like BTC/USDT or ETH/USDT. Each pair represents two currencies you can trade against each other.

Once you’ve chosen a trading pair, click on it to open the trading page. This page gives you more detailed information about the pair, including live price charts, order books, and recent trade history. It may look a bit complex at first, but BingX’s platform is designed to be beginner-friendly, so you’ll get the hang of it quickly.

On the right side of the screen, you’ll see options to place your trade. You can choose between Market Order and Limit Order.

Tip: A Market Order lets you buy or sell immediately at the current market price, while a Limit Order lets you set a specific price for your trade to execute.

Before placing your trade, enter the amount of cryptocurrency you want to buy or sell. Double-check the details to make sure everything is correct, then click “Buy” to complete your trade. Once you confirm, the trade will proceed and update your assets in your account. If it’s a Limit Order, it may take a bit longer until the price matches your set amount.

Step 5: Claim Sign-Up Bonus

Now, go to the “Rewards Hub” page on BingX. This is where all the bonuses are stored, and you can see which rewards you’re eligible for. Keep in mind that rewards don’t get added to your account automatically—you have to claim them manually.

Check each bonus, click “Claim”, and the reward will be added to your account balance. Some rewards may take up to 20 days to appear, so be patient, but check the rewards page regularly. Also, make sure to claim each bonus before it expires, as some rewards are time-sensitive.

BingX Referral Program and Affiliate Program

The BingX referral program is super simple and a great way to earn rewards by inviting your friends to the platform. Here’s how it works and what makes it cool.

When you sign up for the program, you get your own unique referral link or code. You share this link with your friends, and when they join BingX and start trading (like spot or futures trading), you earn a part of their trading fees.

The best part? There’s a progressive earning system. Everyone starts at Level 1, earning a 10% commission from the trading fees of people they invite. But if you bring in more friends, you can level up to Level 2 and start earning 20%.

At the advanced levels, you also get something called “indirect commissions”, which means you can earn money not just from the people you invite, but also from the people they invite.

Joining is easy. You can sign up through the BingX app or their website. On the app, go to the “Avatar” section and click “Invite to Earn”. On the website, it’s under “More” on the homepage.

From there, you generate your referral link and share it with your friends via social media, messaging apps, or even using their poster-making tool to make it look cool. You can also track your referrals and earnings in real-time through your account.

BingX makes it even sweeter by letting you give a portion of your rewards to your friends as a bonus. It’s like sharing the excitement and keeping them hooked on trading too. And when it comes to cashing out your earnings, it’s pretty straightforward – just withdraw it like your usual funds.

The BingX Affiliate Program is a bit different and more for people who can bring in a larger audience. If you’re a blogger, influencer, or content creator, this could work for you. The affiliate program lets you earn up to 50% commissions based on the trading volume of the people you refer.

This means that if the people you refer trade a lot, you keep earning a percentage on each trade. So, the more users sign up and trade through your link, the higher your earnings can be.

BingX Exchange Overview

BingX is a popular crypto spot and derivatives trading platform that was founded in 2018. It’s based in Singapore and has quickly become a favorite for many people who want to start cryptocurrency trading journey. The platform supports over 800 different cryptocurrencies, so you have plenty of options to trade, including popular ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins.

You can trade in spot markets, which is great for beginners, or you can trade perpetual futures contracts with 125x leverage if you’re looking for more advanced trading tools. They also offer copy trading, which allows you to copy the trades of more experienced traders. This is a good way to learn from others and potentially make some profits. Another best feature is grid trading bots, which can buy low and sell high.

When it comes to fees, BingX is pretty competitive. For the spot market, the fees are 0.1% for both makers and takers, which is fairly standard. If you decide to trade in the futures market, the fees are a little different. You’ll pay 0.02% as a maker and 0.05% as a taker. These fees are pretty competitive compared to Bybit or Binance, which are considered the best crypto exchanges in the market at the moment.

For deposits, BingX supports several methods, including credit and debit cards, MoonPay, Mercuryo, and even over 300 different payment options on the P2P market. BingX has apps for both Android and iOS, so you can trade and track your investments from your phone, which is super convenient. It’s also important to know that KYC (Know Your Customer) is not mandatory on BingX. This means you don’t need to complete an identity verification process unless you want to use certain fiat currency-related features or higher withdrawal limits.

Conclusion

To sum up, using the BingX referral code HHZMEIY5 gives you some great rewards when you sign up. You can earn up to $6,000 in bonuses, plus a 10% discount on trading fees. You’ll also get mystery box rewards ranging from 10 to 500 USDT. It’s a simple way to get more out of your trading experience on BingX.

Just make sure to complete the required steps like signing up, depositing, and trading to unlock all the bonuses. This referral code helps you start off with some solid perks right from the beginning.

BingX Referral ID: FAQs

What is the best BingX voucher code in 2025?

The best BingX voucher code in 2025 is HHZMEIY5. By using this code when signing up, you can get great rewards. New users can receive a sign-up bonus worth up to $6,000. In addition, you’ll also get a 10% discount on trading fees and mystery box rewards between 10 to 500 USDT. It’s a fantastic way to get extra benefits just for joining BingX.

How to find BingX referral codes?

To find BingX referral codes, you can check the official website or look for promotions on social media platforms. Many traders or influencers share their codes online. You can also ask friends who use BingX to share their referral codes. These codes are usually easy to find through online communities or affiliate marketers who promote BingX.

Does Bingx exchange require KYC?

BingX does not require KYC for basic trading. You can start trading without going through the KYC process. However, if you want to increase withdrawal limits (over $20,000 per day) or access certain features like P2P trading, you’ll need to complete KYC verification. Check BingX KYC details here.

How to use a referral code in BingX?

To use a referral code in BingX, simply enter the code HHZMEIY5 during the registration process. After entering your email and password, toggle the “Referral Code” field, enter the code, and you’re set. This will unlock various rewards like a sign-up bonus, mystery boxes, and a 10% fee discount. Make sure to complete all trading volume requirements to fully claim your rewards.

How to claim a bonus on BingX?

To claim a bonus on the BingX trading platform, sign up with a valid referral code. After completing basic steps like KYC (if required), depositing funds, or completing trades as instructed. You have to go to the “Rewards Hub” page on BingX and manually claim your bonus. Bonuses are given after meeting specific requirements and will expire if not claimed on time, so don’t forget to check.

Can I use a BingX invite code with an existing account?

No, you cannot use a BingX invite code if you already have an existing account. The referral code must be entered during the sign-up process for new accounts. Once you’re registered, you cannot retroactively apply an invite code to an old account.