The best Binance referral code is P8DEY0JB, which will give you a 20% discount on spot trading fees for life and qualify you to receive other extra rewards. To use the Binance referral code, you have to register a new account with the code P8DEY0JB, complete identity verification, deposit funds, and trade on the exchange.

You should use the Binance referral code because it offers up to 20% lifetime trading fee discounts, an extra Binance sign-up bonus of up to $100 to kick-start your cryptocurrency trading journey, and access to promotional events and airdrop campaigns.

Suppose you are wondering where to put a referral code in Binance or how to get a Binance invite code. In that case, this article is provided for you; we will cover what a Binance referral code is, the benefits of a Binance referral code, how to use a Binance referral code for free money when registering a new account, and details about the Binance referral program. Let’s get started!

What is Binance Referral Code?

The Binance referral code is P8DEY0JB. This code gives you up to a 20% discount on spot fees and a 10% discount on futures trading fees for life. Our Binance referral link also makes you eligible for a $100 USDT trading fee credit after fulfilling certain conditions.

Basically, the best Binance referral code is the best promotional code that gives you sign-up bonuses, gifts, and access to exclusive rewards that regular users cannot access. These bonuses include free USDT, discounts on trading fees for spots and futures markets, and trading fee rebates. The table below highlights what the best Binance promo code offers and some criteria that make you eligible for bonuses.

Exchange Binance Best Binance Referral Code P8DEY0JB Know Your Customer (KYC) Verification Mandatory Deposit Requirement New traders must meet specific deposit requirements to qualify for the $100 USDT trading fee credit. Trading Fees Credit 100 USD trading fee rebate voucher. Benefits 20% lifetime discounts for spot fees

10% lifetime discounts for futures fees

Commission cashback

Participate in campaigns and promotional events for monetary rewards.

The Binance referral code is a simple way to get free rebates and monetary rewards and save money on fees. When you create a new Binance account, enter the Binance promo code P8DEY0JB, and get verified, you will receive one or more of the bonuses and rewards, and benefits as we mentioned in the table above. So, what’re you wondering? Click the button below and start the trading journey with us now



What is the Binance Futures Referral Code?

Binance futures referral code is a unique identifier that you can use when setting up your futures trading account to qualify for additional trading fee discounts. This promo code is different from the one you use during registration.

The best Binance futures referral code gives you a 10% discount on futures trading fees plus the standard discount you got as a new user bonus.

Futures contracts allow you to speculate on the future prices of cryptocurrency with leverage to potentially increase your gains (or losses) depending on market conditions. Plus, with the Binance futures referral code, you can save more on fees and improve your experience in the futures markets.

Now, if you are asking whether you can use the same code for Binance and Binance futures, the answer is no. You cannot use the one referral code for Binance (Spot) and Binance Futures.

The spot trading invite code is entered during the account registration process. In contrast, the Binance Futures referral code is applied when activating your Binance Futures account. However, the general Binance referral code can also get you discounts on futures trading fees.

Pay Less, Earn More! Register now for fee discounts, cashback, and exclusive Binance rewards!

What is the Binance US Referral Code?

Binance US referral code is a specific promo code that only Binance traders in the United States can use due to regulatory differences. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. It serves 200+ million users globally, but the global platform is unavailable in the US.

The platform uses Binance US to cater to the needs of traders in the United States. The crypto exchange adheres to local regulations and offers services different from those on the general exchange, including less support for digital assets.

By using the Binance US referral code, you can reduce transaction costs by 10% and become eligible for an initial $10 in cash bonus when you make your first deposit of $100 or more.

What Types of Binance Referral Code Bonus?

The types of Binance referral code bonuses are signup, futures, and standard referral bonuses.

Signup Bonus

The signup bonus qualifies new users to earn up to $100 USDT by completing specific tasks within a set timeframe, such as making a deposit and executing a trade. They can also become eligible for other signup bonuses like fee rebates, $5 cash vouchers for P2P, and $50 spot cashback vouchers for crypto deposits.

Futures Referral Bonus

The futures referral bonus helps you earn up to a 10% discount on transaction fees. As a new user, your futures trading fees for USD-M and COIN-M Futures are 0.0200%/0.0500% for makers and takers, respectively.

Binance fees are calculated based on traders’ 30-day trading volume, so investors who trade frequently and those with high trading volume or high VIP pay less.

But with the additional 10% discount, you can reduce your fees to 0.0180%/0.0450%. If you trade on USD-M contracts, you will get an extra 10% discount when you pay your trading fees with Binance coin, BNB.

Standard Referral Bonus

The Standard referral bonus is the most common type of bonus that comes with the Binance referral code. This code usually offers users a fixed signup bonus, such as the $100 USDT reward mentioned earlier.

In addition to the fixed reward, the standard bonus also helps new traders save money on trading fees. The good thing about the standard referral bonus on the Binance platform is that rewards are consistent and not tied to specific promotional events.

What is the Binance Referral ID

Binance Referral ID is an optional code like this one, P8DEY0JB that users can enter during registration on Binance for rewards. This code allows new users to access benefits such as discounts on trading fees (up to 20% on spot and 10% on futures), up to $100 sign up bonus, and other welcome rewards like cashbacks and vouchers.

What are the Benefits of a Binance Referral Code?

The benefits of a Binance referral code are trading fees discounts, signup rewards, commission earnings, and access to event-based rewards.

Trading Fee Discounts : If you are a new user on Binance and you signup with this Binance referral ID, P8DEY0JB , you will receive a 20% discount on spot trading fees and 10% on futures fees for life.

Sign Up Bonuses : In addition to the lifetime discounts on trades, you can earn a $100 worth of USDT after meeting specific deposit criteria (usually between the $50 deposit mark).

Commission Earnings : When you use the Binance promo code to register , you can earn referral commissions and rewards on monthly campaigns , and Binance challenges. The only downside to commision earnings is that they have expiration dates, and once it’s past that date , you will have to wait for another campaign.

Event-based Rewards : Binance referral ID makes you eligible to participate in exclusive Binance promotions, campaigns, and airdrop events. You can earn extra rewards if you participate in promotions and win or join an airdrop campaign before their expiration date.

You need only one referral code to get these rewards, but to qualify, you must open a new Binance account using this Binance referral code, P8DEY0JB. You will not be eligible for rewards if you sign up on the Binance crypto exchange platform without this promo code.

How to Use Binance Promo Referral Code When Registering New Account?

To use the Binance promo referral code when registering a new Binance account, you need to register with the referral code P8DEY0JB, complete KYC verification, then deposit funds, and start trading.

1. Register With the Referral Code P8DEY0JB

Visit Binance website or download the app and fill in your email address to begin registration. Agree to Binance Terms of Service and Privacy Policy by selecting the box, then click “Register” to proceed.

Binance Exchange will send an email to you with a confirmation code. Add the code and create a strong password (at least 12 characters long) to protect your Binance account.

This Binance referral link is connected to the affiliate program, so the promo code will be added automatically if you register through the link. But if you want to fill in the code manually, enter P8DEY0JB in the “Referral ID (Optional)” box on the registration page to be eligible for rewards and bonuses.

2. Complete Identity Verification

Provide the personal information and identification documents (like a National ID or Driver’s license) required to complete the KYC process. After you submit your information, Binance will review it and notify you via email when the KYC verification process is complete.

3. Deposit Funds

After successfully creating your Binance account, follow this step by step guide to deposit funds, start trading cryptocurrencies, and enjoy benefits.

1. To make your first deposit select “Add funds” and click on the filter at the upper right corner to choose the crypto or fiat money you want to use for the transaction.

2. Select Payment Method: If you are sending cryptocurrency, choose the cryptocurrency you want to deposit. But, if you prefer fiat deposits, select your preferred payment method (bank transfer or credit card).

3. Enter Deposit Details: If you are depositing a fiat currency, select from the list of supported fiat and enter the amount. For crypto, choose the network (e.g., BEP20, Optimism, TRC20, or ERC20) and copy the deposit address provided by Binance.

4. Complete the Transaction: For fiat currency deposit, follow the instructions to complete the bank transfer once you select the currency.

For direct crypto deposits, send the coin from your external wallet to the Binance address you copied (make sure you double-check the network to match the network address you got from Binance).

You can also use the Binance P2P platform to buy crypto directly from other users. All you have to do is, go to the “P2P Trading” section on your Binance homepage and select the cryptocurrency you wish to buy (USDT, BTC, ETH, etc).

Choose a payment method that works best for you, such as bank transfer, PayPal, or other local payment options. Select a trader you want to buy from and confirm the trade, make payment, and receive the crypto directly in your Binance wallet.

Once your first deposit is complete, your balance will be updated in your spot account. You can transfer the balance to your Funding account anytime and explore all Binance products, including the futures and spot markets.

4. Start Trading

Binance allows users to trade spot, margin, and futures contracts. Follow these steps to start trading cryptocurrencies on the Binance ecosystem:

On your Binance account, click “Markets” to see the available crypto pairs and the type of contract you want to trade (spots, futures, derivatives, and margin trading). Choose the pair you want to trade, like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, BNB/USDT, etc . Then click on the pair to access the Binance trading interface.

Note: Binance has a huge selection of cryptocurrencies, so ensure you do thorough research to determine the best crypto to buy, and make informed decisions.

Select the type of order you want to use (market order, limit order, or the stop-limit order). Enter the amount of crypto you want to buy or sell. Review your order details and click “Buy” or “Sell” to complete your first trade.

Once the trade is complete, you will be eligible for another additional USDT signup bonus. To confirm and redeem your rewards, visit Binance “Rewards Hub.”

You can also check out this Binance review article to learn more about the exchange’s products and services, different crypto markets and order types for trading cryptocurrencies on the exchange, and how to get started on Binance as a new trader.

What to Do if the Referral Code Doesn’t Work?

If the referral code doesn’t work, you need to use a different email to register a new Binance account. Registering with a new email makes you a new Binance trader, so you can now use the Binance referral link for the bonuses to apply automatically or manually add this Binance referral code, P8DEY0JB.

Another option is to explore other reward programs that allow existing users to earn money on Binance. Check out Binance Gifts and Campaigns or Binance Earn under the Services section. There, you will find ways to earn rewards from monthly challenges, vouchers, gift cards, savings, crypto lending and staking, and Binance points.

Pro tip: If you want to diversify your portfolio and use other exchanges alongside Binance, read this crypto sign-up bonus article to discover the current referral codes for various exchanges. These promo codes grant you up to $40,000 in prizes and welcome bonuses.

How to Get Referral Code for Binance?

To get referral code for Binance, you need to use this referral code P8DEY0JB when signing up. Binance offers lifetime discounts on fees, access to event-based rewards, and other exclusive benefits to new traders who register with our code.

However, if you want to generate your own referral code to invite others to join Binance, log in to your Binance account after registering, then go to “User Centre” and click “Referral.” You will see your referral dashboard, where your referral ID is displayed. You can copy this code or link to share with others.

What is the Binance Referral Program

The Binance Affiliate Program is a reward system that allows Binance traders to earn referral benefits and commissions for referring new users to join the exchange through their unique code or link. You can sign up to be an affiliate through the Binance website.

Upon approval, share your code or referral link with your friends, family, and online audience and stand a chance to earn up to 41% of the spot trading fees and 30% of futures fees generated by your referrals, with lifetime commissions as long as they trade. You can also get;

Consistent Earnings : The 41% spot commissions on Binance are not a one-time offer. Affiliates continue to earn commissions even in their free time as long as their referrals trade on the platform. If you have a Futures account, you can get up to 30% of each referral’s futures fees.

Bonuses : Beyond standard commissions, Binance offers affiliates various bonuses, such as a Futures bonus program that can yield up to 72,000 USDT monthly based on the fees your referrals pay over one calendar month. See how Binance calculates affiliate bonus and commissions;

Resources : Affiliates gain access to branding and marketing materials, educational resources, early access to new products, a dedicated account manager, and exclusive content to help them effectively promote Binance and enhance their marketing strategies.

Exclusive Events : Affiliates also get invitations to networking events organized by Binance, including Binance Blockchain Week.

Additionally, your referrals will earn multiple rewards for signing up with your unique code or referral link on the Binance crypto exchange platform. Binance is one of the best zero fee crypto exchanges to buy Bitcoin and crypto due to its low trading fees, so imagine how much lower your referral trading fees can go with the additional 10 – 20% discounts.

If you are worried that you might not get as many referrals as possible as an affiliate, being a part of a large community of crypto influencers, businesses, and individuals is another benefit of joining the program. You can network, share insights, and even follow trading signals of more experienced traders through the official channels.