ZKsync and BitGo Roll Out Tokenized Deposit Rails for Banks

Key Takeaways:

ZKsync and BitGo released a complete protocol stack of tokenized bank accounts

Custody, wallets, and private blockchain settlement are combined to achieve compliance in infrastructure

No centralized complex systems are required within banks to issue and settle deposits onchain

Banks are increasing their transition to blockchain-based infrastructure, and this most recent collaboration is an important stride in the same direction. ZKsync and BitGo are now providing a pre-launched system that is tailored to regulated financial institutions.

A big step forward for the digital assets industry and U.S. banking. ZKsync × @BitGo partner to deliver a production-ready solution for tokenized deposits, combining secure custody with private, compliant blockchain settlement. Built for banks. Ready for deployment. pic.twitter.com/SBQQXHmEya — ZKsync (@zksync) March 25, 2026

A Turnkey System for Tokenized Deposits

The new infrastructure enables banks to issue, transfer and settle tokenized deposits: computerized versions of traditional bank liabilities – onchain. As compared to stablecoins, these deposits stay a part of the banking system, which is regulatively aligned and protects customers.

The center of the solution is Prividium, a permissioned blockchain based on Ethereum that is hosted by ZKsync. It is privacy and compliance oriented and allows financial institutions to conduct business in a regulated environment.

BitGo adds to this institutional grade custody and wallet infrastructure and regulated services. Collectively, they create a single stack and reduce the necessity of banks to code their blockchain systems.

Read More: ZKsync Powers Tokenized Deposits in Major U.S. Bank Network

Why Banks Are Moving Toward Tokenization

Deposits in token form are on the rise due to their obvious benefits in operation. The transactions can complete in real-time, 24/7 and contain programmable services such as conditional payments.

This model enables banks to transform treasury and payment treatment but without shifting money out of their current systems. It also minimizes the use of historic settlement procedures, which tend to be sluggish and disjointed.

How the Infrastructure Works

Three key elements are combined in the joint platform:

Secure custody for safeguarding assets

Wallet infrastructure for managing transactions

Private, compliant blockchain settlement

Payments may be automatic provided that conditions are set. In trade finance, money may be discharged once shipments are confirmed, enhancing transparency and minimizing risk.

Read More: $10B YZi Labs Backs BitGo IPO as $82B Custody Giant Debuts on NYSE

Built for Compliance and Institutional Adoption

One of the partnership areas is alignment in the regulations. The infrastructure is not meant to disrupt current structures as the banks retain their control over operations whilst taking the strengths of blockchain.

The executives of both firms have stressed that practical solutions developed by financial institutions are required rather than experimental tools. Through a privacy-secure blockchain infrastructure, along with a controlled custody solution, the platform offers a direct route to production utilization.

The system is in testing with restricted organizations, and is planned to be more widely implemented later this year. This test stage will aid the process of integrating with current banking functionality and scalability.

The cooperation is indicative of a larger trend: crypto infrastructure companies are wrapping blockchain-based technology into enterprise-friendly solutions. Trying to make banks work through technical complexity, providers are providing plug-and-play systems.