XRP Treasury Trend Gains Momentum as Anodos Backs Cross-Chain Strategy Since 2023

Key Takeaways:

According to Anodos Finance, SEV haul spent over 2023 as the treasury asset and payroll currency for XRP.

CEO Panos Mekras views XRP as a cross-chain liquidity asset spanning XRPL, Solana, Flare, and other networks.

The executive claims buying $100,000 worth of XRP on Solana currently delivers better execution than on XRPL.

XRP’s role in crypto is increasingly being discussed beyond payments and trading. In his latest remarks, Anodos Finance co-founder and CEO Panos Mekras outlined some of the companies that are now incorporating XRP directly into their treasury management, payroll, and multi-chain liquidity routines.

XRP will always be our north star. Proven with actions. We have been buying XRP for our treasury, holding, paying our team since 2023. Whether that’s XRPL, Solana, Flare or an other chain, XRP is everywhere and it’s how we connect the best chains to get the best of every world.… https://t.co/h1VDnM6WfX pic.twitter.com/x9RUvgUK29 — Panos 🔼🇬🇷 (@panosmek) May 31, 2026

The comments also help to maintain a loose thread in the XRP narrative that the longer-term utility of the asset could be found in its ability to operate between the different blockchain networks and not a single singular network.

Read More: Ripple Lands on Fortune’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Anodos Reveals Long-Term XRP Treasury Strategy

XRP hasn’t gone away, and Mekras recently declared that it continues to be the firm’s “north star”, explicitly and in no uncertain terms.

Anodos Finance knowledge team members started buying XRP for its treasury in 2023, recording the tokens under their balance sheet, and awarding team members with these tokens, according to the executive.

This is significant because treasury activity may not be as strong an indicator as the adoption of treasures. If any firms are keeping digital assets on hand for their operations and reserves, they are basically wagering on the liquidity, reliability, and usefulness of the asset in the long run. Mekras emphasized that the importance of XRP is not limited to the XRP Ledger.

XRP’s Multi-Chain Expansion Becomes a Core Theme

Rather than treating XRPL as the sole destination for XRP activity, Mekras argued that the asset can function across multiple ecosystems, including Solana and Flare.

“XRP Everywhere” Over Blockchain Isolation

The CEO of Anodos has reacted to the community conversation on X, stating that XRP should be where they are the more people have liquidity and demand for it.

He referred to XRP as a bridge between the most prominent blockchain ecosystems as it lets users and developers make use of the benefits offered by each network without losing exposure of their underlying assets.

This seems to be a trend across crypto as a whole. Projects are increasingly concentrating on transferring assets across chains, instead of maintaining liquidity in a strictly controlled ecosystem.As interoperability infrastructure gets better, projects start day-to-day their goal of transferring and moving assets between blocks.

This may present more opportunity for XRP users as the cryptocurrency makes its way into more DeFi apps, liquidity pools and financial goods.

An interesting note that came out of Mekras was that of the execution quality over networks. He said that the price for $100K worth of XRP with liquidity on Solana is more favourable than on the XRPL.

Read More: Ripple CTO Reveals Why XRP Never Powered XRPL Consensus in Stunning Governance Twist

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