X Rolls Out 75+ Custom Timelines Powered by Grok, Premium Users Get First Access

Key Takeaways:

X introduced Custom Timelines, which allow people to pin more than 75 topics to their home feed.

The feature is powered by Grok, which customizes the content according to interests and behavior

Premium users have a new control (“Snooze Topics”) to have more control over what they see in their feed

X is completing a significant redesign of the way content is viewed and accessed on the platform. The update is all about personalization and hence the user has a better control of what they view and what they do not.

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Custom Timelines Bring Deeper Personalization

X product lead, Nikita Bier notes that with the new Custom Timelines option, users can directly pin particular topics to their feed. Users no longer need to use a generic algorithmic timeline; they can now customize their experience based on areas of interest.

Ladies and gentlemen, today we’re launching one of our biggest changes to 𝕏 Introducing Custom Timelines This feature allows you to pin a specific topic to your home tab. With support for over 75 topics, you can dive deep into your favorite niche on X. It’s powered by Grok’s… pic.twitter.com/9jkIEXvubj — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 21, 2026

The feature has over 75 topics, including technology and finance to niche communities. Every timeline is dynamically created, i.e., it is a timeline that changes according to the interaction of users with posts.

This is driven by Grok that analyses the contents and their interactions to provide more related posts. The more they interact with a topic, the more the recommendations they get.

To crypto users, this may equate to very curated feeds in particular industries such as DeFi, NFTs, or blockchain infrastructure, with no need to sift through the content manually.

Early Access Targets Premium Subscribers

It is now being rolled out to Premium users on iOS and is soon to be supported by Android. This staged introduction provides an indication that X is experimenting with performance and user acceptance and is then making it more accessible.

The restricted early access will enable the platform to optimize the way timelines perform during actual use. It further provides a further reason to upgrade to Premium, which is also receiving new unique features.

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How It Changes Content Discovery

Custom Timelines change the platform to a one-size-fits-all feed. Users are not required to scroll through mixed content but can directly jump to a stream of the topic.

This is significant in the rapidly evolving industries such as crypto. The traders, builders and analysts usually require real time updates in a small niche. Specific schedule decreases noise and brings up more pertinent signals.

Snooze Topics Adds More Feed Control

X also added a “Snooze Topics” feature, along with Custom Timelines. With this feature, users will be able to temporarily block certain topics on their For You feed.

When a subject turns clogging or inactive, the user will be able to put it on the mute. Premium subscribers can use the feature on both iOS and the web and can undo it anytime.

This provides a second control. Whereas Custom Timelines assist users in exploring interests further, Snooze Topics assists them to evade undesirable materials.

X Strengthens Its AI-Driven Strategy

These developments underscore X in working more extensively in AI-driven personalization. With a combination of content knowledge of Grok and behavioral data, the platform is shifting to an adaptive feed system.

In the case of crypto communities, where news travels rapidly and stories change at rapid rates, enhanced filtering systems can greatly enhance the way consumers follow the trends.