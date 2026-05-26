X Layer Unveils Exchange OS, Bringing 300K TPS Markets and World Cup Trading Onchain

Key Takeaways:

X Layer introduced Exchange OS, the framework for building spot, perpetual and outcome markets onchain.

Customized trading venues can be deployed on OKX-powered infrastructure by developers and institutions.

In June, the first Exchange OS venue will be opened and it will concentrate on the World Cup in 2026.

For ease of launching onchain trading venues, Exchange OS, the biggest protocol upgrade implemented by X Layer is introduced. The new infrastructure enables the development of spot exchanges, perpetual futures platforms, and outcome built markets with minimal implementation on complex trading systems in comparison to developing such a complex trading system from scratch in the original spot exchanges.

It’s X Layer’s newest effort to get beyond blockchain settlement and become a common marketplace infrastructure for the next generation of decentralised finance.

Exchange OS Brings Exchange Infrastructure Onchain

According to X Layer, one of the biggest challenges in DeFi remains fragmented infrastructure. While token issuance has become increasingly accessible, trading engines, settlement systems, margin management, and liquidity networks are often spread across separate platforms.

The intention of exchange OS is to shift the critical functions of exchange into the protocol layer and eliminate the problem. Built-in core features like order matching, settlement, liquidation processes, margin and risk management enable the market operator to concentrate on developing products and user experience.

Operators must stake OKB in the X Layer staking contract to create a venue. Each venue forms its own separate risk environment once it is deployed but collaborates around the shared use of the wider protocol.

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Unified Trading Across Multiple Market Types

One of the outstanding advantages of Exchange OS is that it has a single account and margin system which integrates everything into a single package. The simultaneous use of a trading account in multiple applications (spot markets, perpetual contracts and outcome-based trading products) can be avoided.

This will help to make the use of capital efficient and release friction between various trading strategies. This allows users to easily navigate among various market categories without having to switch from one platform to another all the time.

According to the company, the framework offers services for up to 300,000 transactions per second and in milliseconds, matching latency. Unified settlement architecture also aims to ease the operation for traders and the market operators.

First Launch Targets 2026 World Cup Outcome Markets

The first launch will be a market simulator based on the results of the 2026 World Cup which will be available in June. Event-based trades will be the ability to trade directly on Exchange OS infrastructure.

The rollout will take place in steps over the suggested XIP-Exchange OS governance process, X Layer says. Key ecosystem players are providing support for the initiative, such as Chainlink, Pyth Network, Nansen, Glassnode, Maple Finance, Amber Group, Centrifuge, Optimism, Chainalysis, Alibaba Cloud and more infrastructure and liquidity providers.

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X Layer is providing an open platform to build on at the protocol level, with Exchange OS as a base for building unique exchange trading venues without compromising on performance, scalability or capital efficiency.

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