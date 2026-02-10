With Solana Falling Below $130 and TAO Showing Relative Strength, Attention Turns to BlockDAG’s Private Sale

The crypto market in the first quarter continues to shift, with established projects facing pressure while newer projects draw attention from investors seeking emerging opportunities.

The Solana price today has slipped under the key $130 level, pointing to near-term weakness and testing trader confidence. At the same time, the Bittensor TAO price remains a topic of discussion due to its long-term role in decentralized AI, where steady expansion could influence its long-term valuation.

Against this backdrop, BlockDAG (BDAG) has drawn increased attention. The project is in its final private sale phase at $0.00025 per token, with confirmed exchange listings set for February 16 at a launch price of $0.05. With no lock-ups, full token delivery on launch day, and up to nine hours of early trading access, this setup outlines specific participation conditions. The limited availability positions BlockDAG as one of several projects attracting speculative interest.

Solana Price Today Signals Short-Term Technical Weakness

The Solana price today has moved below the important 0.382 Fibonacci level, highlighting growing short-term pressure. This shift suggests bearish momentum as the asset struggles to stay above key resistance zones. Analysts are now watching for a possible move toward support areas between $55 and $75. Current technical signals point to choppy trading conditions, making the near-term outlook difficult.

For recovery to begin, the Solana price today needs to form a stable base. Regaining support would be required to potentially resume a broader upward trend. If that support does not hold, a drop toward the $50 level could occur before any meaningful rebound takes shape.

Bittensor TAO Price Outlook Beyond 2027

A $5,000 position in Bittensor at today’s price of $185.85 equates to roughly 26.9 tokens. As a decentralized AI network, the Bittensor TAO price is closely linked to growth in its subnet count, which is expanding from 128 to 256. If the network continues to scale and secures ETF exposure, the value of this holding could change over time. In a slower growth case, the position could fall to around $2,700, while stronger demand could place it near $9,400.

In higher-growth scenarios, a Bittensor TAO price of $600 would value the original stake near $16,000. Achieving this depends on whether the network evolves into a functional machine learning backbone. With upgrades such as quantum-resistant features approaching, the next two years will be critical in determining whether TAO can maintain its relevance among AI-focused crypto assets.

BlockDAG Nears Exchange Debut as Final Private Phase Winds Down

BlockDAG has now reached its final allocation stage, with tokens priced at $0.00025 and exchange listings confirmed for February 16 at $0.05. This pricing structure differentiates private and public market access. Out of a total $452 million raised, only 130 million coins remain available, indicating that the private sale phase is nearing completion.

This phase differs from some early crypto launches in its structure. There are no vesting plans, no phased unlocks, and no waiting for wallet access. Participants receive 100% of their tokens on launch day. This structure reduces certain participation constraints.

Timing is a notable factor in this final phase. Private sale participants receive up to nine hours of early trading access before public markets go live. This provides earlier exposure to market activity prior to public trading.

As the deadline approaches, BlockDAG transitions toward public market availability. The combination of pricing and access conditions has drawn attention from speculative market observers.

Once this phase ends or the remaining supply is taken, private access closes for good and price movement is left to open market forces. This phase is time-limited and concludes once the remaining allocation is filled.

Summary

The Solana price today is facing technical pressure as it tests important support levels, while the Bittensor TAO price keeps its long-term outlook linked to growth in AI infrastructure. Both paths depend heavily on market conditions and continued ecosystem progress in the months ahead.

BlockDAG follows a different participation structure. With only 130 million tokens left at $0.00025 ahead of the February 16 launch at $0.05, this private sale phase is nearing completion. No vesting, full wallet delivery on launch day, and up to nine hours of early trading access describe the participation conditions prior to public listings. This concludes the final private participation phase before public trading.

Official Project Resources

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.