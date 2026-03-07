White House Publishes Trump’s New Strategy Against Cybercrimes

Key Takeaways:

An executive order that was signed by Donald Trump instructed U.S. agencies to step up efforts to counter network-based frauds and crypto scams in every corner of the world.

The federal officials will detect and destroy transnational criminal groups that run scam centers and ransomware efforts.

In 2024, the total cyber-enabled fraud losses reported by Americans were $12.5 billion, and many of these cases are being made up of cryptocurrency transactions.

The government of the United States is intensifying its reaction to cyber-based fraud as internet scams and cryptocurrency-related offenses persist in increasing. The latest executive order by President Donald Trump includes a coordinated national process of disrupting the criminal networks that fund such operations.

Federal Agencies Directed to Interrupt International Scam Business

The executive order instructs federal agencies to review and reinforce the instruments to address the problem of cybercrime, especially those that are associated with international criminal organizations.

The authorities should come up with a coordinated action plan that would establish the agencies involved in large-scale scam campaigns. The strategy will be centered on how to counter their activity by preventing, investigating, and destroying it.

The National Coordination Center (NCC) will also set up a special cell of operation to facilitate the sharing of intelligence and implementation of enforcement activities among the government agencies.

The Department of Justice has been instructed to focus on the prosecutions over cyber-enabled fraud which involves the most important and provable cases.

Read More: Trump’s $1 Trillion Crypto Vision? White House Unveils Blueprint for America’s Digital Future

Cryptocurrency Increasingly Used in Online Fraud Schemes

The use of cryptocurrency has become a popular way of operation by cybercriminal networks.

The digitized assets allow transferring money across borders in a short time frame, which gives fraudsters an opportunity to transfer stolen money rapidly and minimise the possibility of recollection. Numerous frauds are now a demand to make a payment directly to crypto wallets.

U.S. consumers are already losing over $12.5 billion to cyber-enabled fraud in 2024 alone. Such schemes involve phishing schemes, impersonation schemes and ransomware schemes as well as scams of fake crypto investment plans.

Global Scam Centers Run by Organized Criminal Groups

Law enforcers believe that most of these activities are organized by transnational criminal syndicates that operate massive scam hubs.

Such networks do have a tendency to target vulnerable groups like seniors and individuals who are not that experienced with internet usage. Traps associated with social engineering such as convincing victims to hand over money by the use of false investment opportunities and impersonation tricks are widely used.

The new government action plan seeks to point out these entities and break up their financial systems including digital payment networks through which illegal crypto transactions are carried out.

Read More: Trump’s Crypto Empire Quietly Amasses Over $57M—Massive DeFi Bet Revealed in Disclosure