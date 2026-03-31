US Senators Push ‘Mined in America Act’ to Secure Bitcoin Mining and Reserve

Key Takeaways:

A bill was submitted to Congress by Senator Bill Cassidy and Senator Cynthia Lummis to bring Bitcoin mining operations back to the U.S.

This proposal includes a “Mined in America” certification and foreign hardware dependence reduction

Meanwhile, the bill also formalizes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve based on the previous executive order of Donald Trump

U.S. lawmakers are fostering the restructuring of the crypto mining industry. The new bill targets to reinforce the supply chain, strengthen domestic production and tie Bitcoin with national strategy.

Lawmakers Target Mining Supply Chain Risks

The new bill known as “Mined in America Act” aims to address a larger concern: the use of foreign made mining devices. While the U.S holds the major part of the global Bitcoin mining power, most of the hardware still comes from foreign countries. Law makers consider this as a strategic weakness.

Cassidy said that the mining operation currently is an important part of the economy therefore it should be developed domestically. This was echoed by Lummis, who described this bill as a further step in a larger effort to establish the U.S. as a worldwide leader in digital assets.

The bill establishes a voluntary certification process for mining facilities. Facilities that meet these standards will qualify for a “Mined in America” label.

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Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Moves Forward

The core element of this bill is the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve establishment.

This will bring Bitcoin under the management of the Treasury, making it a recognized strategic asset. This move is based on a previous earlier executive order tied to Trump’s digital asset agenda.

Push for Domestic Hardware and Energy Integration

The bill is also focused on domestic hardware production. It requires various government agencies in the country to support the production of domestic mining hardware. The proposal seeks to create greater efficiency and decrease reliance on foreign hardware. This proposal ties the mining operation to existing programs relating to energy and rural development.

Instead of creating new sponsorship channels, it makes use of established frameworks for expansion. This can help synchronize mining operations with the electricity grid, especially in areas under ineffective exploitation.

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Industry Support and Strategic Framing

This initiative receives the support of Satoshi Action Fund – the organization is fostering Bitcoin friendly policies. Supporters claim that the current situation has various risks: the U.S. leads the mining operation but it still depends largely on the international supply chain.

They also think that the bill has the potential to create a complete domestic loop, including local manufacturing, certified mining, energy integration, and contribution to the national Bitcoin reserve.