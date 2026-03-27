UK Targets $20B Crypto Scam Network, Freezes Assets in Global Crackdown Push

Key Takeaways:

The UK sanctioned a major illicit crypto marketplace tied to large-scale scam centers in Southeast Asia.

The spaciousest known compound of scam in Cambodia was attacked by authorities and its assets, including London properties, were frozen.

The relocation should seek to eliminate crypto trails of trafficked victims and block networks supporting fraud.

The UK has intensified its battle against crypto-used frauds targeting platforms and infrastructure that support scam activities in Southeast Asia.

UK Sanctions Hit Illicit Crypto Marketplace

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced sanctions against a major crypto-based marketplace known as Xinbi. According to officials, the site allowed fraudsters to:

Trade stolen personal data

Proximate crypto payments associated with fraud

Greater advanced activities of sizeable extent scam compounds.

By regulating Xinbi, the UK is trying to exclude it to the bona fide crypto complex. These restrictions curtail its capacity to conduct transactions and the fraud networks find it difficult to shuffle money.

Such a move is indicative of a more cost-effective strategy to combat bad actors and leave lawful crypto activity largely uncontrolled.

Read More: FBI Warns of Fake “FBI Token” on TRON Targeting Users in New Crypto Scam Wave

Cambodia Scam Network Comes Into Focus

The crackdown also targeted to a large sized scam facility known as“#8 Park”, believed to be Cambodia’s largest scam complex.

Inside the Scam Ecosystem

Investigators said that these centers operate scam models with industrial scale including romance scams and investment traps. Victims are often approached via the internet and manipulated to transfer money, usually in crypto.

More troubling, many workers inside these compounds are reportedly trafficked individuals. They are given empty promises of employment opportunities, and made to promote scams with fear of violence.

Crypto’s Role in Global Fraud Networks

Law enforcement agencies emphasized the use of crypto infrastructure to increase fraud activities. Such platforms as Xinbi supposedly are:

Marketplaces for stolen data

Payment rails for cross-border scams

Tools to obscure money flows

Sanctions are intended to sever such ties by disconnection of exchanges, financial services and even global liquidity. Such a strategy has previously compelled the closure of another crypto platform, BYEX following previous actions taken by the UK.

Read More: Ripple Celebrates UK FCA Approval as Tower Bridge Lifts for Crypto Milestone Event

Asset Freezes and International Pressure

The UK also placed an additional freeze on a variety of assets connected with the network to already frozen assets amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds.

Officials say these measures are designed to hit both digital and physical assets tied to illicit finance. The crackdown is after the previous joint operations with the international partners that resulted on:

Thousands of surveyed suspect websites raided

Shutting down of hundreds of facilities

Tens of thousands of trafficked people released

These moves have already been followed by increased enforcement by Cambodian authorities.

The UK intends to take more measures during its Illicit Finance Summit in June. The meeting will be dedicated to addressing the issue of the cross-border transfer of illegal money via crypto and property.