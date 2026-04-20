TRUMP Token Whales Scoop $5M Ahead of Mar-a-Lago Luncheon, Price Set for Shock Move?

Key Takeaways:

Large holders accumulated over $5M worth of TRUMP tokens ahead of the April 25 luncheon.

On-chain data indicates aggressive withdrawals of major exchanges, which is an indication of long-term positioning.

TRUMP is down over 30 percent of the post-announcement level, despite whale activity.

Crypto whales are pulling out the stops on the TRUMP memecoin, as they await a special luncheon with top token holders at Mar-a-Lago. New on-chain data shows a wave of accumulation, which may influence short-term price dynamics.

Whales Accelerate TRUMP Accumulation

Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported significant wallet activity tied to TRUMP accumulation. One wallet, labeled “8DHkza,” withdrew 850,488 TRUMP tokens worth roughly $2.4 million from Bybit over two days.

Another whale, “7EtuAt,” pulled 105,754 tokens valued at nearly $298,000 from Binance within the past 24 hours. This wallet now holds around 1.13 million TRUMP tokens, worth approximately $3.2 million.

Read More: Trump Taps Tech & Crypto Giants for PCAST, Signaling Major Policy Shift Ahead

Exchange Outflows Signal Holding Strategy

It is the stable discharges of centralized swaps which indicate that these whales are not about to sell. Rather they seem to be laying ground towards future growth or seek to qualify to take part in the event.

Further on-chain action involves other major holders raising their exposure, adding further to the consolidation pattern.

Event-Driven Demand Builds Momentum

One of the catalyses is the April 25 lunch at Mar-a-Lago. They are said to invite only the first 297 TRUMP holders, and even include some additional benefits on the top 29 wallets, such as a more special reception.

Such a system provides a definite motivation: the more tokens one can get, the higher one will be ranked on the holder list.

The approach has proven to be successful. Past announcements involving Trump-related crypto events have caused a surge in prices, with speculations and social momentum.

Read More: White House Publishes Trump’s New Strategy Against Cybercrimes

Price Struggles Despite Whale Activity

As long as the accumulation is good, the price of TRUMP tells a different tale. Since it shot up more than 50% to approximately $4.35 immediately after the luncheon announcement in March, it has since gone down more than 30%, with the token now dealing about $2.9.

This fall is an indication that there is a whale demand offset by retail selling pressure. Sustained upside may have narrow liquidity, and high concentration of tokens in top wallets as well

Supply Concentration Remains a Key Risk

On-chain data show that much of the supply of TRUMP is concentrated in a few wallets. This concentration poses volatility risks, with the actions of large holders being capable of moving the price significantly even with small swings.

Simultaneously it is increasing the influence of the effects of whale accumulation, the market direction of which is extremely dependent on their activity.

Political and Market Attention Intensifies

TRUMP memecoin remains a topic of suspicion as it has a connection with a well-known politician. Critics believe that these token events distort the boundaries between crypto markets and politics.

Nevertheless, the participants of the market seem to be oriented to short-term opportunities. As whales build up violently and a huge event is about to happen, TRUMP continues to be among the most actively monitored memecoins during the present cycle.