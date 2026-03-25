Trump Taps Tech & Crypto Giants for PCAST, Signaling Major Policy Shift Ahead

Key Takeaways:

President Donald Trump has added the top tech and crypto players to the PCAST advisory council.

The membership is composed of blockchain and AI leaders and significant international technology companies.

The council will be leading strategy in U.S on emerging technologies and workforce impact

The U.S. government is moving to tighten its grip on emerging technologies. A new advisory council packed with Silicon Valley and crypto-linked figures signals where policy focus is heading next.

Trump Forms New Tech Advisory Council

The White House confirmed that President Donald J. Trump has appointed the first member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). This group is established to consult on national strategy in the fields of science, innovation and advanced technology.

David Sacks and Michael Kratsios will lead the council as they are experienced in technology and policy. The Council collects various leading figures in the technology industry including Marc Andreessen, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su and Mark Zuckerberg.

Remarkably, the most notable appointment is Fred Ehrsam, co-founder of Coinbase, bringing his direct experience in crypto to a federal advisor position. This is a sign indicating the increased convergence between agendas of the Government and blockchain innovation.

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Crypto Voices Gain Policy Influence

The composition of PCAST stands out because many members can directly link to digital assets. Investors and founders tied to blockchain infrastructure, exchanges and venture funds are currently at the position that can have impacts on national policy discussions.

Key Crypto-Linked Representation

The most obvious sign is the presence of Fred Ehrsam. He is a co-founder of Coinbase and one of the central figures in the formation of crypto markets and infrastructure at Paradigm.

Another crypto venture supported by Marc Andreessen is Andreessen Horowitz, which is currently one of the most prolific Web3 investors. Currently co-chair David Sacks has been publicly advocating Bitcoin and decentralized finance projects.

That combination implies that crypto is no longer viewed as a fringe industry. Rather, it is being taken into account along with AI, semiconductors and cloud computing as the next round of economic growth infrastructures.

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Focus on Emerging Technologies and Workforce

The council will concentrate on the impacts of new technologies to jobs, productivity, and long-term competitiveness according to the White House. This involves AI systems, automation and blockchain based financial systems.

The aim is to have the U.S. be at the forefront and only adjust to the fast changes in technology. Policymakers are increasingly aware that innovation cycles are accelerating, especially in areas like decentralized finance and machine-driven economies.

PCAST can include up to 24 members, meaning more appointments are expected. Additional announcements will likely expand representation across sectors, potentially bringing in more voices from crypto, AI, and infrastructure.

Advisory councils like PCAST are not new. Since the era of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, each administration has relied on expert groups to guide science and technology decisions. What stands out this time is the composition.