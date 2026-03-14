TRON Raises $26M in 30 Days to Top Blockchain Revenue Rankings

Key Takeaways:

In the last 30 days, TRON earned almost $26 million protocol revenue, the best amongst major blockchains.

The network gathers an approximate of $1.01 million in daily charges, which is way higher than competitors such as Ethereum, Solana, and Base.

Massive usage of stablecoins, especially transferring USDT, is still a primary reason why the TRON network is used and has increased its revenue.

The competition in blockchain is becoming more about the actual income instead of buzz. During the last one month, TRON has become the leader in this indicator as it produces much more protocol revenues than other large networks.

Tron ranked #1 in revenue, far ahead of other blockchains. In the past 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days, its revenue reached $947K, $5.42M, and $24.96M.https://t.co/28rZKzvLEx pic.twitter.com/0GxrgEI11h — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 14, 2026

TRON Dominates Blockchain Revenue Rankings

TRON received about $1.01 million protocol revenue within the past 24 hours, which is far more than rival chains.

The difference is even greater over the long periods of time. TRON has accumulated approximately $6.43 million dollars in the last one week and $25.98 million dollars in 30 days revenue.

Other large networks billed much less in the same time:

Base: about $124,385 in daily revenue

Ethereum: roughly $75,340

Solana: about $66,366

Polygon: around $66,138

BNB Smart Chain: about $41,182

The same is indicated in monthly figures. Polygon earned approximately $4.56 million over the last 30 days and Base earned $3.85 million. Solana generated approximately 1.84 million, and Ethereum raised approximately $1.25 million.

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The Network is Powered by Stablecoins and TRON Resources Model

Most of the TRON activity is a part of stablecoin transfers, especially the USDT.

It is estimated that over 55% of transfers of USDT around the world are made via the TRON blockchain, and that it serves as one of the main settlement layers of stablecoin payments in the world. Trades and marketplaces are commonly based on TRON due to its rapid confirmation time and comparatively low trading expenses.

The network alone could transact about $7.9 trillion worth of stablecoin transaction volume in 2025, as seen in the self-reporting wallets, exchanges, and automated systems.

TRX Price Holds Key Levels as Activity Climbs

The robust performance on the chain has been accompanied by continuous momentum of TRX, the native token on the network.

TRX is trading near to $0.2939, and it has risen approximately 1.5% in the last 24 hours. The daily volume of trading has also grown by an average of 25% to over $522 million and the market capitalization of the token is just below $27.8 billion. TRX has moved approximately 5.7% in the last one month.

Technically, the asset has been on a stable level above a $0.286 support zone, which has allowed several pullbacks to be blocked in the recent consolidation.

The market is currently trading near the mid-range of its present trading around $0.293, and the area around $0.319 is also a very crucial level of resistance. In the past, the efforts to push past this mark in October and January caused vehement rebuffs.

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