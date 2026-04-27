TRON and HTX Dump $20M USDT for Aave’s Cross-Chain

Key Takeaways:

TRON and HTX have injected $20 million of USDT to the Aave Core V3 Market.

The joint initiative is dubbed “DeFi United” and is a sign of increased integration between the three big crypto players.

Both TRON and HTX have partnered to provide Aave with $20 million in USDT for the Aave Core V3 Market. The injection of liquidity is part of a process to get Aave later operational on TRON.

TRON @trondao and HTX @HTX_Global stand together with AAVE @aave jointly supplying $20M USDT to AAVE Core V3 Market in a show of support to bring AAVE to TRON. DeFi United! — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) April 27, 2026

Aave V3 Receives $20m USDT

TRON and its HTX exchange partner are lending Aave $20 million. By providing this capital to the Core V3 Market directly, the partnership is broadening the liquidity pool for the lending protocol.

It’s not simply a transaction to earn yield. The partnership is a symbolic alliance between some of the major players in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. This $20 million investment is a financial bridge to a new infrastructure that signals a mass migration of tokens.

Read More: Solana Deploys USDT to Aave in DeFi Rescue, Brings AAVE On-Chain This Weekend

Steeling the DeFi United Alliance

When the teams refer to “DeFi United” it is an obvious signal of protocols banding together. Although Aave is historically an Ethereum chain project, this liquidity announcement is indicative of a multi-chain approach that includes TRON, with its massive throughput.

TRON has long been looking to build DeFi on its network, and has traditionally favoured stablecoin turnover and low transaction costs. Aave’s integration offers TRON a trusted lending protocol. The $20 million supply of USDT means that at launch, there will be sufficient liquidity to get the project off the ground.

Preparing the Groundwork for TRON

The technical plan is more than a bank wire transfer of stablecoins. It means working with Aave governance and the TRON DAO to ensure the Core V3 Market can meet the needs of the TRON network.

For HTX, participation is a bridge between the liquidity of a centralised exchange and decentralised lending. This will help flow the capital across the market. The US$20 million USDT from both parties helps buffer the slippage and best borrowing rates for the Aave platform.

This is a substantial amount in the DeFi space. It also shows an active, rather than passive, approach to building the network. By making this pre-payment, TRON and HTX are effectively “attacking” the Aave distribution on the new chain. This is an example of how prime networks can move elite protocols to its platform through direct support and investment.

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