Tether Rolls Out New Self-Custodial Wallet

Key Takeaways:

Tether has introduced its first official self-sovereign mobile application, the people’s wallet, to be used by consumers.

Assets supported in the wallet include USDT, USAT, gold-backed XAU, along with Bitcoin through on-chain and Lightning networks.

Payments can be sent with human-readable usernames in the form of a username of an account (ex: tether.me) and one QR code, which is compatible with all supported blockchains.

Tether now has become a direct consumer player instead of a back-end liquidity provider by releasing its new self-custodial wallet app. The company, which boasts of its infrastructure already being trusted by 570 million individuals, is now making such technology extremely accessible to the world through direct armory to its users.

570 million people trust Tether. Now, we’re putting that global infrastructure directly into your hands. 🌐 Meet Tether Wallet: the fully self-custodial app designed for everyday life. ▪️Universal: 💸 USD₮, USA₮, XAU₮, & Bitcoin (On-chain + Lightning⚡). ▪️Simple: Send to… pic.twitter.com/TfeWRT0VOl — tether wallet (@tetherwallet) April 14, 2026

An Interoperated Infrastructure of Stablecoins and Bitcoin

The Tether Wallet is designed to be used as an everyday financial application as opposed to an advanced trading platform. It simplifies the management of digital assets by concentrating on four main assets: the flagship USD, the federally regulated USA, the gold-backed XAU and Bitcoin. The app will help fill the gap between long-term savings and instant, low-charge payments by ensuring that both support on-chain Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.

These assets are managed under a self-custodial platform. It implies that Tether does not store user funds, users can retain full control over their private keys. The app should be encrypted with backups to the cloud service of choice because the user can easily lose money in forgotten phrases.

Read More: Tether Leads $8M Deal as Lightning Payments Hit $1.5B Volume, Pushing USDT Deeper into Bitcoin Rails

Making the User Experience Simpler

The application has a Universal QR system. This single code is capable of dealing with transfers irrespective of the network that the sender or the receiver is operating in. This simplicity emphasis is an obvious effort to outdo legacy fintech native apps such as Venmo or Revolut, but with an extra layer of security, a blockchain-based self-custody.

Read More: Tether Open-Sources Bitcoin Mining OS, Targeting Home Rigs to Global Industrial Farms

Connecting the World with 570 Million Users

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has termed the move as a logical step to the company. Although Tether has been traditionally the plumbing of the crypto market, this application puts this company in the role of a retail service provider. The company is utilizing its huge base of existing users to move this new interface to adoption.