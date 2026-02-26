t54 Secures $5M Seed as Ripple, Franklin Templeton Back AI Agent Finance

Key Takeaways:

t54 attracted a seed round of $5 million under Anagram, PL Capital and Franklin Templeton with a sweet incentive of Ripple.

The startup is searching a trust layer to AI agents, comprising identity checks and real-time scoring of risks, as well as agent-native credit.

The infrastructure is connected to XRPL, Solana, Base, and Virtuals, it tries to maintain a safe and healthy on-chain agent activity.

AI agents are moving from copilots to autonomous actors that execute payments, manage treasury, and interact with smart contracts. t54 aims to solve the missing piece: trust infrastructure built specifically for non-human participants in financial systems.

$5M Seed Round Targets Agentic Economy Infrastructure

t54 announced that it recently raised $5 million successfully in the seed round to develop standards on identification and risk management for AI-operated financial activities. This funding round was co-led by Anagram, PL Capital and Franklin Templeton with the strategic participation from Ripple, Virtuals Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors and ABCDE.

Read More: Ripple’s David Schwartz Calls Bitcoin a ‘Tech Dead End’ as XRP Debate Heats Up Online

This fund will be utilized to expand the technical team, accelerate product development process and scale up cooperation relationships with institutions implementing automatic operation models.

Founder Chandler Fang said financial rails were built around human identity and decision-making. As AI agents begin initiating transactions independently, there is no standardized framework to verify who or what is acting, how risk is measured, or how accountability is enforced.

Building the Trust Layer for AI Agents

t54 positions itself as core infrastructure for the “agentic economy.” Its platform rests on four pillars:

Identity & Verification

The system introduces a “Know Your Agent” framework which includes developer identification, model origin tracking, human & AI agent link and activity purpose identification. The goal is to create a compliance-ready authorization scheme allowing enterprises to empower AI agents to operate in line with audit and supervision liability guarantee.

Risk & Fraud

A real-time engine evaluates agent transactions using behavioral patterns, device context, operational mandates, and code audits. The system identifies suspicious transactions in advance prior to the money even gliding out, reducing the likelihood of getting fraud.

Credit

t54 will support agent-native credit lines with confirmed identities, history of transactions, and real-time risk rating. This may open up AI-based commerce and automate treasury.

Unified Platform Layer

All identity, risk controls and settlement operate on a single stack. The independent agents do not require businesses to use different compliance tools.

Ripple and Institutional Alignment

The participation of Ripple shows that AI agent based financial infrastructure field is quickly becoming hotter than ever. Markus Infanger, Senior Vice President of RippleX indicated that automatic systems are playing a role as entities participating in economic activities, not only tools, therefore financial infrastructure also needs to adapt accordingly.

Read More: Binance Lists Ripple USD (RLUSD) on XRP Ledger, Opens Deposits as Stablecoin Race Heats Up

Franklin Templeton also agrees with this opinion. Tony Pecore Senior Vice President cum Director of Digital Asset Management underlined that tokenized markets need more stricly identification frames when AI systems begin the participation in the financial process.