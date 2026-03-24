Strategy Unleashes $44.1B Stock Sales Plan to Fuel Bitcoin Buys

Key Takeaways:

Strategy recently started buying more Bitcoin in future through new ATM programs worth $44.1 billion

The plan is investing a total of $21 billion in common stock, $21 billion in STRC preferred, and $2.1 billion in STRK

An increasing number of sales agents and authorizations are added in order to demonstrate the fact that they are now more aggressive as far as capital is concerned.

Strategy is scaling its Bitcoin playbook. With a huge update to regulators they got access to billions of dollars of prospective capital through the issue of new stock.

Strategy Expands Capital Raise Through New Agreements

On March 23rd 2026, Strategy signed agreements to supplement new distribution agents such as Moelis, Alliance Global Partners and StoneX. These companies join a large institutional group authorized to distribute companies’ equity.

Meanwhile, Strategy also provides multiple addendums for the current sales agreement. These updates allow the company to issue and sell additional shares via offering programs under new at-the-market (ATM) schemes.

This will provide Strategy with the breathing room to raise capital in small stages, as opposed to a massive round.

Read More: Strategy’s 713,502 BTC Stash Shocks Markets Despite $12.4B Loss

$44.1B Offering Across Three Equity Lines

The updated filing outlines three major capital channels:

Up to $21 billion in common stock (MSTR)

Up to $21 billion in STRC preferred stock

Up to $2.1 billion in STRK preferred stock

These offerings can be implemented gradually depending on market outlook.

How the ATM Structure Works

ATM programs allow enterprises to sell shares directly to market with the current price level. This approach helps reduce timing risks and avoid the strong dilution due to one-time large offerings.

For Strategy, this means that the company can steadily raise capital when there are chances, especially in volatile market periods.

Key Differences in the New Setup

STRC offering authorization was expanded significantly, increasing share that can be issued

STRK offering authorization was reduced, at the same time stopping the previous offering program

A new STRK program worth $2.1 billion has been implemented to replace the previous structure

Such a direction indicates a re-allocation of Strategy in terms of funding.

Capital Flow Into Bitcoin

The revenue obtained through these programs must be used in:

Ongoing Bitcoin purchases

Treasury expansion during price weakness

Long-term positioning in the crypto market

The company has been constantly increasing its Bitcoin stock and will continue to do so as more capitals are injected into it.

Read More: Ripple Launches $750M Share Buyback at $50B Valuation Despite Crypto Market Slump