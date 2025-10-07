Stablecoin Supply Nears $300B: 5 Cryptos to Watch

The stablecoin market is targeting a massive milestone in early October, with total supply approaching $300 billion. This reflects a near-50% year-to-date growth rate and cements these dollar-pegged assets as the “rocket fuel” of crypto.

Stablecoins are vital as they connect traditional fiat money to blockchain speed, as dollars can move globally within seconds. Their stability enables usable payments, remittances, and credit.



That’s why the $300 billion mark matters: crypto’s most-used money is getting bigger and faster. Investors looking for the best cryptocurrencies to invest in should consider these five projects tied to the booming stablecoin sector.

1. Tron: The Stablecoin Powerhouse

Tron (TRX) is the stablecoin powerhouse that hosts more than $80 billion in Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Tron facilitates more than half of the entire USDT supply thanks to near-zero fees and high throughput. As Tron continues to dominate the stablecoin landscape, more transactions on Tron can translate into steady base demand for TRX as network resources are consumed.

Tron has become a preferred rail for cross-border transfers and on-chain dollars. In 2025, Tron slashed its transaction fees by 70% to solidify its position as a low-cost global transfer layer.

Source: @LeonWaidmann

2. Digitap: Bridging Stablecoins and Everyday Finance

Digitap ($TAP) is a new “omni-bank” app that connects stablecoins directly with traditional finance. Its live platform lets users worldwide hold, send, and spend both fiat and crypto seamlessly.

A Visa-branded Digitap card, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, makes it easy to spend money. Backed by 0% transfer fees and an optional no-KYC setup process, Digitap is positioning itself as a go-to app for real-world stablecoin usage.

The ability to use a Visa-backed card brings stablecoins into checkout flows where speed and security matter most. Digitap’s auto-buy-and-burn initiative (50% of platform profits are allocated to burning $TAP) makes the native token with a fixed 2 billion supply aggressively deflationary as adoption grows.

The native $TAP token is currently offered in Digitap’s presale at $0.0125 and is nearly 90% sold out. An imminent stage move to $0.0159 will lift the price from $0.0125 to $0.0159, representing a 27% step-up for new buyers who enter today before the next stage begins.

By unifying card payments, bank transfers, and on-chain balances in one central app, Digitap is eliminating the app-hopping frustration that prevents many people from using crypto in their daily lives. Digitap is one of the low-cap gems of 2025 as investors bet on the rise of spendable stablecoins.

3. Stellar: MoneyGram Partner Positioned for Growth

Stellar (XLM) powers MoneyGram’s stablecoin transfer system and lets users send or receive Circle’s USDC at more than 375,000 locations worldwide. Stellar is a top choice for stablecoin-based remittances and fintech integrations.



This physical cash-out bridge matters as many users still need their local currency at the end of a digital transfer. Stellar helps close that last-mile delivery while speeding up the process.

XLM has earned a reputation for reliable dollar access at low cost. It’s considered by many to be one of the strongest institutional-grade stablecoin networks. Continued integrations could translate to deeper on-chain liquidity and stickier usage across high-remittance platforms.

Solana: High-Speed Settlement for Stablecoins

Solana (SOL) has attracted billions in stablecoin volume due to speed and low fees. While its totals trail the largest networks, Circle has minted over $8 billion of USDC on Solana this year. Solana’s low latency makes point-of-sale flows feel instant, which is why merchant pilots are flocking to Solana to test micro-payments.

Source: @coinbase

Major payment companies like Visa are piloting USDC settlements on Solana. Meanwhile, Solana Pay is gaining momentum among merchants by offering near-instant, zero-fee stablecoin transactions. For developers, predictable performance and costs lower the risk of building consumer apps that require split-second confirmation.

MakerDAO: The Decentralized Dollar Engine

MakerDAO (MKR) issues DAI, a decentralized stablecoin backed by on-chain collateral instead of bank reserves. DAI accounts for around 20% of total stablecoin value and continues to grow among users who want censorship-resistant digital dollars.

Maker’s decision to invest collateral into yield-bearing real-world assets has produced incremental revenue that can fund MKR buybacks. If regulators tighten control on centralized stablecoins, DAI’s decentralized model would stand out.

Cryptos to Buy in the Stablecoin Boom?

Stablecoins are no longer just a trading tool; they represent digital dollars with real-world usage. Projects like Tron have solidified their status as industry titans and should hold their leading market position.

As the stablecoin industry expands from niche DeFi into mainstream commerce, Digitap’s live app makes it one of the best-positioned projects for real-world payments. The focus is simple: make it easy for anyone to receive, send, and spend stablecoins.

Digitap represents a missing user layer by making digital dollars spendable everywhere. As such, Digitap could grow rapidly as stablecoins shift from niche use cases to become front-of-wallet money and a part of everyday spending.

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.