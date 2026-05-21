SpaceX’s $1.45B Bitcoin Bombshell Revealed in IPO Filing as BTC Buy Price Hits $35K

Key Takeaways:

SpaceX revealed ownership of 18,713 BTC valued at approximately $1.45 billion, a significant amount over what has been previously thought of in the public arena.

According to its S-1 filing, the company bought Bitcoin at the average price of $35,320 per Bitcoin.

The disclosure puts SpaceX in good company with other major corporate blockchain stakers, including those in the crypto space, ahead of its planned public listing.

SpaceX has shown itself to be one of the largest corporate Bitcoin mountain ponchos on the planet. In its newly filed S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Elon Musk-led aerospace giant revealed it owns 18,712 Bitcoin, offering investors the clearest look yet at the company’s crypto exposure.

In the filing, it sheds new light on the company’s relationship with Bitcoin and the impact it has on SpaceX’s financial health, as it anticipates one of the most highly watched IPOs in recent years.

SpaceX Unveils Massive Bitcoin Position

According to the registration statement, SpaceX holds Bitcoin directly and maintains custody arrangements through third-party custodians. Currently, the company only holds Bitcoin in its digital asset portfolio, it said.

The average acquisition was $35,320 per BTC, which is considerably less than the present rate. It is currently valued at about $1.45 billion on a basis of bitcoin’s current valuation.

SpaceX’s disclosure was shocking because another company’s report on the tracking of Bitcoins indicated that the company held significantly less bitcoins. The updated figure places the company among the largest publicly disclosed corporate BTC holders globally.

Similarly, both written down and up gains or losses on Bitcoin holdings are treated as a part of SpaceX’s income statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Read More: Gemini’s $100M Bitcoin-Funded Bet Ignites Push Into Crypto Prediction Markets

Crypto Exposure Joins Space, AI, and Starlink Growth

The company serves across several promising areas of business, such as reusable launch systems, its satellite broadband constellation Starlink, and AI infrastructure, after the addition of X.AI earlier this year.

SpaceX’s growing international presence is emphasized in the prospectus. As of March 2026 the company has launched some 9,600 satellites and offered connectivity services in 164 countries and territories.

Bitcoin comes with a new strategic element to an enterprise already at the crossroads of multiple disruptive technologies.

Filing Highlights Growing Corporate Confidence in Bitcoin

The announcement comes on the heels of a growing trend of institutional recognition for digital assets. Large companies, asset managers and financial institutions have been continuing to ramp up their focus on Bitcoin with treasury holdings, ETFs, storage services, and services related to cryptocurrencies as a whole.

By keeping a portfolio of billions of dollars in Bitcoin, SpaceX further solidified the rhetoric of big businesses to no longer consider Bitcoin as a speculative investment but rather as a strategic investment that wouldn’t be touched by their hands for some years.

The filing also brings one of the most important corporate ones related to Bitcoin to investors of cryptocurrencies: A company aiming to lead the space, communications and AI space is sitting on almost 19,000 BTC which have been purchased years ago before Bitcoin’s recent run.

Read More: JPMorgan Targets $250B Stablecoin Market With Ethereum-Based Treasury Fund Launch