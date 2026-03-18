S&P 500 Goes 24/7 On-Chain with First Licensed Perpetual on Hyperliquid

Key Takeaways:

The first officially licensed S&P 500 perpetual contract is now live on-chain.

Trade[XYZ] will provide leveraged trading 24/7 via Hyperliquid..

Institutional-grade index data bridges traditional finance and crypto markets.

The S&P 500 is now trading under crypto-native form. Trade[XYZ] cooperating with S&P Dow Jones Indices, has unveiled a perpetual contract on Hyperliquid, bringing instant access to one of the world’s most important financial indices. This is the first time that a S&P 500 product licensed officially appears in the form of on-chain derivatives operating 24/7.

S&P Dow Jones Indices and trade[XYZ] have joined forces to launch the first official S&P 500 perpetual contract, available exclusively on Hyperliquid. For 69 years, the S&P 500 has been a defining reference point for global finance. Until now, access to that benchmark has been… — trade.xyz (@tradexyz) March 18, 2026

A New Format for a Legacy Benchmark

This product allows eligible investors who are outside the U.S. can trade S&P 500 without time limitation. Different from traditional futures or ETF, these perpetual contracts have no expiry and operate all the time.

It is directly powered by S&P DJI’s official index data. That ensures pricing integrity, which is often a concern with synthetic or unofficial crypto derivatives. Traders can go long or short with leverage, reacting instantly to global events without waiting for stock market hours.

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Why Perpetuals Fit Crypto Markets

Perpetual contracts are widely used in crypto because they remove settlement constraints. Positions remain open but will keep your margin requirements. Using this structure on the S&P 500 produces a uniform market on a traditionally time-limited asset. That is in line with the existing operations of crypto traders.

Hyperliquid Powers Execution

The contract is implemented on Hyperliquid, which is a high-performance blockchain with Layer-1 that is designed to support trading. It has a low latency and is super fast, which makes it the ideal strategy to use when dealing with high frequency strategies.

The market is run by Trade[XYZ] that has seen itself handling volumes exceeding 100 bn since late 2025 and its perpetual derivatives are soaring. Moving the S&P 500 onto-chain transports the index outside of the crypto-assets sector and presents a significant conventional benchmark into liquidity flows in on-chain markets.

Expanding Access to Global Markets

S&P 500 already moves more than $1 trillion of ETFs, options, and futures every day. This introduction puts that ecosystem in decentralized markets.

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What Traders Gain

24/7 exposure to a key equity index

On-chain leverage without brokers

Direct access through crypto infrastructure

Transparent execution on a public blockchain

It eliminates much friction to crypto-native users. There is no longer a need to open two accounts and transfer funds to trade the basis of macro trends that are equities related.

Institutional Data Meets On-Chain Trading

S&P Dow Jones Indices has increasingly been entering into digital assets, including crypto indices, but also tokenized products. That is a push that this move makes by putting its flagship benchmark on-chain. The combination is obvious: index data that is trusted and decentralized execution. It demonstrates a greater change where in traditional financial products, rebirth is being done to support continuous and borderless markets.