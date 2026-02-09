South Korea Targets Crypto Whales & Price Manipulation

Key Takeaways:

South Korea Financial Supervisory Service will be digging into crypto price manipulation including whale trades and API manipulation.

Authorities plan AI-powered monitoring tools to detect abnormal token surges and suspicious trading patterns.

The new policies of digital properties and stricter IT punishment are shown to pay closer attention to the transactions and cryptocurrency businesses.

South Korea is stepping up pressure on risky activity in the crypto market. The country’s financial watchdog unveiled a 2026 action plan that puts market manipulation, digital asset regulation, and cybersecurity enforcement at the center of its agenda.

FSS Moves Against Whale Manipulation and Suspicious Trading

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said it will focus on high-risk practices that distort token prices. Investigations will examine tactics linked to large investors, often called “whales,” who can move markets with massive trades.

Management authorities indicated some popular manipulation models. They include liquidity limitation on-purpose plans relating to some transactions, sudden purchases to quickly increase prices and coordinated trading activities to mislead retail investors.

Competent authorities also warn that auto-API orders and fake news on social media are clear red flags. Both of them can boost strong volatility and create false market signals to attract inexperienced traders.

AI Monitoring to Track Abnormal Price Surges

The FSS would desire the construction of real-time systems that verify odd token moves. They will screen information on an hourly basis and also rely on AI text processing as a way of identifying sketchy tales that are viral over the internet.

Regulators believe that the combination of trading information and social media scrutiny will allow faster leaping of the regulators on the fraud. Autopilot alerts might enable the investigators to capture well-coordinated movements prior to their exploding.

Digital Asset Law Preparation Gains Momentum

In addition to the enforcement, the regulator established a special task force to prepare a new Digital Asset Basic Law. They will work out disclosure regulations with token embarkation and exchange listings.

Licensing rules of digital asset firms and issuers of stablecoins are also under development. Governments are seeking better reporting so investors do not have to look far to compare platforms and directly see charges.

The FSS added that trades may require greater disclosure, such as the cost information of trading. The officials claim that this can be used to even the playing field and make the users make wiser decisions.

Tougher IT Penalties and Security Accountability

Cyber is huge when crypto platforms are becoming more elaborate. The watchdog will impose fines on major IT follies and hold CEOs and chief of security officials more accountable.

Fin firms should be more controlled and identify weaknesses in systems before things can go wrong. They will deploy one monitoring system that will collect threat intelligence in both finance and monitor cyber risks associated with digital assets.

Regulators promised that they would continue with the crackdown on fraud, price fixing, or sketchy advertising in crypto.