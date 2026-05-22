South Korea Crypto Tax Repeal Petition Surges Past 52K Signatures as Investors Push Back

Key Takeaways:

A petition to end cryptocurrency taxation has attracted over 52,900 signatures in South Korea and its cause has been referred to the country’s national assembly’s committee for review.

Because the Tax Court’s ruling will disproportionately affect the burden placed on digital asset investors, petitioners believe the crypto gains tax was an unfair burden.

Issues such as the planned 22% tax rate, restricted loss-offset mechanisms, the possibility of capital flight, and dangers to South Korea’s competitive crypto market are just some of the factors.

In South Korea, a new political discussion about the taxation of cryptocurrencies is getting started after a public petition demanding the repeal of all cryptocurrency taxes has reached the number of signatures necessary for the legislation to be reviewed in parliament.

Over 52,000 people have already signed the petition to the National Assembly, and the committee has been referred to the Finance and Economic Planning Committee.

Crypto Investors Challenge South Korea’s Tax Framework

The petition states that South Korea’s digital asset taxation policy isn’t systematic, as is the case with all other asset taxing methods.

The filing cited the latest measures to eliminate or make changes to the tax rates on traditional investment income as increasing the criticism of the plans that would tax cryptocurrency gains.

Those who believe that both stocks and cryptocurrencies are investments argue that, if they are, the tax treatment is much more onerous on the latter.

The proposal single-outs the low taxable threshold for crypto gains and the lack of general provisions for losses to be carried forward in investors’ normal tax, which would apply to other market activities.

These differences are said to be a wrong inter budget estimation and act in an unhelpful manner from the nose of the principle of tax fairness among investors, according to petitioners.

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Industry Growth Versus Tax Revenue

In addition to taxation, the petition poses this as a strategic issue regarding South Korea’s future in the international digital asset market economy.

Backers contend that regulators are spending more and more effort on regulation and tax collection, but have been less attentive to the development of new financial technologies and ensuring competitiveness.

They cautioned that taxing crypto before building up market infrastructure could strain the crypto industry, drive away talent and investments away from the country.

Investor Protection Remains a Key Concern

One key point in the petition is that investor protection is still inconsistent when compared to protections provided in traditional financial markets.

A related issue is that of younger investors. In response to the skyrocketing expenses that young Koreans face to keep building up their capital, they may be looking into digital assets as an investment avenue, the petition says. Supporters say there are other taxes that could further curtail such opportunities.

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