Sony Invests $13M in Startale to Build Soneium Onchain Entertainment Stack

Sony Innovation Fund has only recently invested an additional $13M to Startale Series to get some on-dash entertainment equipment on-chain.

Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 all about creators, IP and getting fans in the mix is backed by the cash boost.

Basically, doubling down on blockchain back-bones connecting wallets, apps and payments at scale by Sony.

Sony is increasing its commitment to crypto-native infrastructure. It can be now announced that a new round of investment is a follow-on into Startale Group with a new injection of $13 million as a strong indicator of increased onchain efforts, creator economics, and blockchain-based fan interaction.

Sony Extends Its Bet on Startale’s Onchain Infrastructure

The new capital is as a result of Sony Innovation Fund and is a continuation of a partnership that started in 2023. The investment is not a one-off experiment, but it solidifies the position of Sony that blockchain infrastructure will have a long-term impact on the entertainment sector and IP digital rights, in general.

And it’s not just a cash deal. Sony Block Solutions Labs is collaborating with Startale to create the Open and collaborative Ethereum Layer-2 network and entertainment app targeted Soneium.

Soneium’s Growth Shows Traction Beyond Theory

Soneium has progressed swiftly, since January, 2025, in transitioning between concept and active network since its mainnet debut. The blockchain has already handled over 500 million transactions, is at 5.4 million active wallets and has over 250 live decentralized applications.

This is an important activity since blockchains that are entertainment-centered typically do not have an easy time becoming large. The metrics used by Soneium indicate actual use and not test traffic. The network will support large scale consumer interactions like digital collectibles, IP-linked assets and fan participation mechanics.

A Unified Stack for Creators and Users

Building is not just a chain that Startale is constructing. Startale App is a gateway: it merges the functionality of a wallet, managing assets and accessing dApps in one platform. Over on the settlement side, a stabilized unified payment layer across Soneium is offered by Startale USD (USDSC).

Combined, these elements will eliminate typical obstacles to the uptake of crypto adoption in entertainment, including disjointed wallets, unreliable payment streams and ineffective user experience.

