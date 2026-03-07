Solana Surpasses Ethereum in RWA Holders for the First Time

Key Takeaways:

Solana has become the first blockchain, in terms of the number of wallets holding tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

This trend can be explained as the accelerated rate at which individuals are getting into tokenization in Solana.

Still, Ethereum remains the most popular in terms of its RWA value, remaining the platform to resort to when it comes to institutional products.

The blockchain tokenization battle has reachea fairly large milestone with Solana. The network surpasses Ethereum in the first instance to become the first network which has more wallets containing tokenized real-world assets, according to RWA analytics platform RWA.xyz.

The change highlights how quickly Solana’s ecosystem is expanding as tokenized assets become a growing segment of crypto infrastructure.

Read More: Western Union Launches USDPT Stablecoin on Solana With 360,000 Global Cash Access Points

Solana Takes the Lead in RWA Holders

According to the latest statistics, the number of wallets that contain tokenized assets on Solana has surpassed the total of Ethereum. Though the margin still remains relatively slim, the milestone is an indication of a change in the players entering the RWA market.

BREAKING: Solana flipped Ethereum in total RWA holders for the first time, according to @RWA_xyz 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cOQ4VezJn2 — Solana (@solana) March 7, 2026

Real-world assets refer to financial instruments or physical objects to which tokenization to blockchain networks is made. Imagine banked treasury bonds, consumer credit, commodities, stock, and other conventional financial instruments.

The expansion of Solana in this space is mainly fuelled by availability. The small amount charged by the network, as well as the massive throughput, enabled the small investors to play with some tokenized assets without destroying the bank. As a result, retail participation in blockchain-based financial products has expanded significantly.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Files First-Ever Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Opening Wall Street’s Gates to Crypto

Ethereum Remains the Leader in Total Value

Although Solana now leads in the number of RWA holders, Ethereum still dominates the sector in terms of total asset value.

Ethereum hosts a good number of the largest institutional tokenization efforts. It is due to its developed infrastructure, good track record of security, and familiarity of the regulators with blockchain that big asset managers continue to roll out blockchain based funds and tokenized treasury products there.

That makes an obvious comparison of the two ecosystems:

Ethereum hosts fewer holders but significantly larger positions.

Solana shows broader participation with smaller average holdings.

Tokenization Expands Across the Crypto Industry

One of the fastest-growing parts of the digital asset market is tokenization. Blockchain is becoming popular in financial institutions to invent new possibilities to modernize settlement systems and open up access to markets.

There are various sets of participants that are dragged into different blockchains as the market expands. Ethereum continues to hold the majority of institutional products, with Solana drawing in a fast-paced cadre of retail customers looking at tokenized assets.

The two networks will also remain important as traditional finance continues to move over to blockchain infrastructure.