SoFi Introduces SoFiUSD – the First Bank-Issued Crypto Dollar

Key Takeaways:

SoFi announced the creation of SoFiUSD, the nation’s first stablecoin directly through a U.S. national bank within a banking app.

The stablecoin operates on both the Ethereum and Solana networks and allows for a 1:1 dollar redemption, alongside 24/7 transfers.

SoFi also wants to take the plunge into FDIC insured tokenized deposits, cross border payments and institutional trading.

SoFi is one of the more significant steps in the banking vs crypto wall. The gigantic fintech firm has officially unveiled its stablecoin SoFiUSD, which comes paid in dollars and offers to bring web based payments into the mainstream banking system.

It is an implementation that will enable virtually 15 million SoFi members to access a bank-issued digital dollar within their existing savings, investing, loan and payment app.

SoFi Pushes Banking Deeper Into Crypto

Issuer of SoFiUSD is SoFi Bank, N.A., a nationwide chartered U.S. bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). That’s because it doesn’t come from a federally regulated bank, in contrast to other stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, which are issued by crypto-native firms or trust-notaries.

Each SoFiUSD token can be redeemed 1-for-1 for cash, and backed by cash held in liquid reserve assets held by SoFi Bank, the company noted.

Users are able to send, hold, purchase and sell or transfer the stablecoin via supported blockchain networks without having to wait for some banking hours or traditional settlement windows.

SoFi’s chief executive officer Anthony Noto, said integration along those lines is their goal is to merge “blockchain velocity” with the trust of regulated banking systems.

The stablecoin can be found on the largest two payment and digital asset blockchain networks, namely Ethereum and Solana. Furthermore, SoFi stated it could add more blockchain integrations down the road.

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A New Stablecoin Model Emerges

Tokenized Deposits Become the Next Target

The launch is not only about stablecoins. SoFi is also preparing a larger push into tokenized banking products.

According to the company, users will soon be able to convert SoFiUSD into tokenized deposits directly inside the SoFi app. Unlike standard stablecoins, these tokenized deposits may qualify for FDIC insurance and could generate yield through interest payments.

That creates a major distinction between SoFi’s model and most existing stablecoins in crypto markets today.

The company described tokenized deposits as digital representations of traditional bank liabilities rather than standalone crypto assets. If fully implemented, the structure could give users blockchain-based transfers while still operating inside regulated banking frameworks.

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Cross-Border Payments and Institutional Expansion

SoFi’s roadmap goes beyond retail users. The company will integrate SoFiUSD into the international money transfer and institutional trading infrastructure.

They will be enhanced in the near future with lower fees and faster cross-border payments than legacy wire systems, including payments between different hours. Additionally, SoFi announced it will make SoFiUSD available on the trading exchange, Bullish, for institutional liquidity and trading access.

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