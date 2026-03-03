Senate’s 84–6 Shock Vote Advances Housing Bill With Sweeping CBDC Ban to 2030

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Senate voted 84–6 to advance a major housing package that includes a ban on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) through 2030.

The bill bars the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital dollar, directly or indirectly.

The White House signaled support, increasing the odds the CBDC restriction could survive further negotiations.

The U.S. Senate just delivered one of the strongest bipartisan votes of this Congress and crypto policy was unexpectedly part of it. In an 84–6 procedural vote, lawmakers advanced a sweeping housing package that embeds a temporary ban on a U.S. CBDC.

Senate Pushes Forward With CBDC Restriction

The legislation, known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, primarily targets housing supply and affordability. But a standalone section of the bill prohibits the Federal Reserve and regional reserve banks from issuing or creating a central bank digital currency including through intermediaries such as commercial banks.

The restriction would remain in place until the end of 2030. According to congressional reporting from Semafor bureau chief Burgess Everett, the 84–6 tally is highly unusual in today’s polarized Senate. The margin suggests the bill could clear additional procedural hurdles.

The CBDC language reportedly reflects pressure from House conservatives, who have pushed to attach a digital dollar ban to broader must-pass legislation instead of advancing it separately as crypto-specific policy.

What the Bill Says

The text states that the Federal Reserve “may not issue or create a central bank digital currency, or any digital asset substantially similar”, either directly or indirectly.

While the central bank has studied CBDCs for years, officials have repeatedly said they would not move forward without explicit authorization from Congress. Research to date has been described as exploratory, not a commitment to launch.

White House Signals Support

Right after the voting, White House indicates that if the bill is submitted to the President with the current method, advisors will propose to sign it.

This consensus is remarkable. Democratic Party generally opposes blanket bans on the CBDC development, arguing that the U.S. should not preemptively limit research while other nations are testing digital currencies.

This stance of the administration may be no more than mirrors the position of the bill itself, which is to say that all about housing is a hot political topic, and just as hotly communication, across and in both directions.

Crypto Policy Enters Mainstream Legislative Vehicles

That a CBDC ban was inserted into a housing bill indicates that Washington has shifted the agenda of the crypto debate. Nor is the big stuff being scrapped out of the chimeras of individual crypto laws: the big stuff is being baked in bigger, more bipartisan packages.

In the case of crypto markets the lesson is straightforward: Congress is willing to impose restrictions on a U.S digital dollar, albeit on a temporary basis.