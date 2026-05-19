SEC Eyes Tokenized Stocks Plan That Could Unlock Trillions in Crypto Trading Markets

Key Takeaways:

The SEC is reportedly developing a new plan for trading stocks on tokenized blockchain.

Regulators could permit crypto platforms to trade tokens linked to stocks, even if the companies whose stock say they’re attached don’t approve.

The idea might pave the way for a faster merger of the traditional finance sector and crypto market.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing a new regulation that would potentially greatly open the door for tokenized stocks to be traded in the crypto markets. The proposal may arrive as soon as this week and is already drawing attention across both Wall Street and the digital asset industry.

SEC Moves Closer to Tokenized Equity Trading

According to Bloomberg, the SEC is working on an “innovation exemption” designed to create a legal pathway for blockchain-based versions of publicly traded stocks.

The framework could allow crypto platforms to offer tokenized equities that track the price of listed companies. These digital assets would trade on blockchain infrastructure instead of traditional stock exchanges.

Perhaps one of the most important elements of the plan is that regulators say they are mulling third-party issuers, meaning those companies whose stocks they are trying to clone, being able to get permission just for the tokens.

It would be a huge change in the nature of trading in U.S. securities and could pave the way for alternative trading platforms to more closely compete with the exchanges themselves.

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Crypto Platforms Could Gain a Huge New Market

This shift comes amid a broader trend by the Trump administration to relax digital asset regulation and to update the framework of financial market infrastructure.

A range of crypto companies have sought to inculcate the tokenization into their operations aggressively, recognising the blockchain driven securities market as one of the subsequent key growth regions of the crypto gathering industry. A tokenized stock could enable investors to trade stocks even outside of office hours, complete transactions more quickly, and even be able to conduct trades in other countries without needing to support stock trading with legacy brokerage platforms.

However, in contrast with conventional stocks, these fiat tokens may not come with the voting rights, dividend rights, or any other rights that come with being a shareholder. Rather, they would more likely serve as blockchain-based tracking tools of price fluctuations on stocks.

SEC Weighs Parallel Market Structure

The reported plan has also garnered interest into the potential behind a parallel trading market existing outside of the securities regime based on tokenized equity.

For some market participants the proposal could have an impact on the future of how shares are issued, transacted and settled. Other parties pose concerns about issuer approval of third-party token sales and suggest it may result in legal and compliance issues.

In the past, the SEC has recognized two types of securities that it is tokenized.The SEC has previously separated out tokenized shares that are directly issued into and out of the tokens and synthetics that are third-party products that simulate equities.

The development marks part of a narrative in cryptocurrencies’ history for 2026 that reached a whole new level: real-world assets tokenization.

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