SEC Drops Bombshell: Most Crypto Not Securities as $75M Safe Harbor Emerges

Key Takeaways:
- SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins announced that most of crypto assets are not securities, marking a significant policy change
- A new legal framework has been provided, identifying four non-security group and “token safe harbor” scheme also introduced
- Proposed exemptions will allow crypto projects to mobilize up to $75 million with clearer and stricter compliance regulations
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken some steps to stop policy uncertainty in years. In an important speech, Paul S. Atkins outlined a clearer structure on how crypto assets are classified and managed in the U.S.
Table of Contents
SEC Redefines Crypto Asset Classification
Atkins said that the SEC’s updated interpretation draws a transparent boundary between securities and most crypto assets. According to this framework, the following groups are not considered as securities:
- Digital commodities
- Digital collectibles
- Digital tools
- Payment stablecoins under the GENIUS Act
Only tokenized traditional assets, labeled as digital securities, fall under securities law.
Our interpretation on crypto assets—grounded in existing law and informed by extensive public input—acknowledges what the former administration refused to recognize…
Most crypto assets are not themselves securities.pic.twitter.com/fbHan0vmmb
— Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) March 17, 2026
This will be a breakthrough on the enforcement-based ambiguity to classification-based approach. It also indicates an increasing pressure to make regulation more in line with the functioning of crypto.
Read More: Ripple CLO Meets Sen. Gillibrand as Bipartisan Crypto Market Structure Push Gains
Token Safe Harbor Opens Capital Pathways
Core Structure of the Proposal
The new “Token Safe Harbor” builds on ideas from Hester Peirce and introduces three exemptions:
- Startup Exemption
Projects can operate for up to four years with lighter requirements while raising early capital.
- Fundraising Exemption
Projects can raise up the total amount of $75 million each year with more simple information disclosure requirement instead of adequate registration.
- Investment Contract Safe Harbor
Tokens can no longer be considered as securities after the development team finishes tasks related to the project as committed.
This produces a more distinct lifecycle: raise funds, build, disclose, and out of the securities label.
Clear Rules Around Investment Contracts
One of the key aspects is to determine when an investment contract is related to a crypto asset and when a connection ceases. The SEC highlights:
- Project guarantees have to be simple and straightforward
- Reliance among investors should be associated with specific managerial work
- The token ceased to be a security once such efforts are over
This undermines the misunderstanding, regarding the Howey Test, which dominated in the crypto lawsuits of the past.
Read More: SEC Seeks $10M Settlement in Justin Sun Case as Claims Against TRON Founder Get Dropped
Coordination With Regulators and Policy Direction
Atkins affirmed that it coordinated with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission so that the framework is applicable in markets.
Another area he describes as critical to developing a sustainable system of crypto regulation is continued legislative work in the congress. It is likely to receive formal rule proposals soon, which means that the industry will have the opportunity to comment and potentially introduce.
The move represents a more exact regulatory direction in which crypto firms have a better guideline to conduct and raise capital in the U.S.