SEC Drops Bombshell: Most Crypto Not Securities as $75M Safe Harbor Emerges

Key Takeaways:

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins announced that most of crypto assets are not securities, marking a significant policy change

A new legal framework has been provided, identifying four non-security group and “token safe harbor” scheme also introduced

Proposed exemptions will allow crypto projects to mobilize up to $75 million with clearer and stricter compliance regulations

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken some steps to stop policy uncertainty in years. In an important speech, Paul S. Atkins outlined a clearer structure on how crypto assets are classified and managed in the U.S.

SEC Redefines Crypto Asset Classification

Atkins said that the SEC’s updated interpretation draws a transparent boundary between securities and most crypto assets. According to this framework, the following groups are not considered as securities:

Digital commodities

Digital collectibles

Digital tools

Payment stablecoins under the GENIUS Act

Only tokenized traditional assets, labeled as digital securities, fall under securities law.

Our interpretation on crypto assets—grounded in existing law and informed by extensive public input—acknowledges what the former administration refused to recognize… Most crypto assets are not themselves securities.pic.twitter.com/fbHan0vmmb — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) March 17, 2026

This will be a breakthrough on the enforcement-based ambiguity to classification-based approach. It also indicates an increasing pressure to make regulation more in line with the functioning of crypto.

Read More: Ripple CLO Meets Sen. Gillibrand as Bipartisan Crypto Market Structure Push Gains

Token Safe Harbor Opens Capital Pathways

Core Structure of the Proposal

The new “Token Safe Harbor” builds on ideas from Hester Peirce and introduces three exemptions:

Startup Exemption

Projects can operate for up to four years with lighter requirements while raising early capital.

Fundraising Exemption

Projects can raise up the total amount of $75 million each year with more simple information disclosure requirement instead of adequate registration.

Investment Contract Safe Harbor

Tokens can no longer be considered as securities after the development team finishes tasks related to the project as committed.

This produces a more distinct lifecycle: raise funds, build, disclose, and out of the securities label.

Clear Rules Around Investment Contracts

One of the key aspects is to determine when an investment contract is related to a crypto asset and when a connection ceases. The SEC highlights:

Project guarantees have to be simple and straightforward

Reliance among investors should be associated with specific managerial work

The token ceased to be a security once such efforts are over

This undermines the misunderstanding, regarding the Howey Test, which dominated in the crypto lawsuits of the past.

Read More: SEC Seeks $10M Settlement in Justin Sun Case as Claims Against TRON Founder Get Dropped

Coordination With Regulators and Policy Direction

Atkins affirmed that it coordinated with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission so that the framework is applicable in markets.

Another area he describes as critical to developing a sustainable system of crypto regulation is continued legislative work in the congress. It is likely to receive formal rule proposals soon, which means that the industry will have the opportunity to comment and potentially introduce.

The move represents a more exact regulatory direction in which crypto firms have a better guideline to conduct and raise capital in the U.S.