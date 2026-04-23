Sam Bankman-Fried Drops New Trial Bid as FTX Fallout Deepens

Key Takeaways:

Sam Bankman-Fried rejected his motion to have a new trial, but insisted on the replacement of the judge before whom these related actions were proceeding.

His conviction and life imprisonment of 25 years remains a pending case in court.

Considering all that, a shift toward an appellate strategy, rather than a retrial one, is taking place, and the crypto industry is paying close attention to it.

Sam Bankman-Fried has withdrawn one of the most scrutinized filings in the aftermath of the FTXsaga, although he is not forsaking his outfit for a more general legal war. The former chief of FTX has denied his so-called Rule 33 motion seeking a new trial and is keeping his appeal alive, even though he seeks to be reassigned to a new judge.

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SBF Withdraws New Trial Motion

A new filing in federal court indicates that Bankman-Fried has dropped his demand for a fresh trial, following the review of how the filing was done and whether or not he had outside assistance. He claimed to be the author of the documents, and although he admitted to referring to his parents. The following withdrawal does not terminate his legal plan. On the contrary, it seems to make it smaller.

Instead of battling to request a new trial in the new environment, Bankman-Fried is laying more emphasis on his direct appeal. The appeal takes issue with that conviction, as well as the 25-year sentence imposed, relating to the misuse of customer money.

The ruling also puts on hold an otherwise procedural battle that has attracted the attention to issues of how witnesses are treated, the fairness of the trial and allegations of judicial biasness.

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Push for a New Judge Remains Active

A single request was not rescinded: Bankman-Fried would still like to have an alternate judge assigned to deal with related issues.

The gist of his request revolves around his assertion that the incumbent judge was prejudiced. Granted, it would change the way that any renewed motions would be treated after the appeal process is convoluted.

Appeal Strategy Now Takes Center Stage

The move, according to observers of the law, is more of a maneuver than a capitulation. By abandoning any new trial motion on a “without prejudice” basis, Bankman-Fried leaves the chance to reimpress comparable motions in the future. That is important since an unsuccessful retrial request at present might have contaminated appeals.

This strategy also diverts attention towards the Second Circuit where the larger questions lie: whether his conviction can be upheld or whether his sentence can be reconsidered or lowered.

It applies equally well in the case of crypto markets where FTX remains an exemplar of regulation, supervision of exchanges, and investor confidence.

FTX Fallout Still Shapes Crypto Policy Debate

The industry continues to hang under the cloud of FTX, even with the case going through appeals. The most recent filing by Bankman-Fried brought back the hype regarding the downfall that resulted in closer scrutiny of exchange operations, custody, and governance rules in all digital currency areas.

The headlines of the story are also maintained by his prison status. Our ex-crypto official was once one of the most influential people in the industry, but now he works in federal custody and attempts to redefine the course of his suit.