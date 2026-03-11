Ripple Targets Australia With New AFSL License as APAC Payments Volume Nearly Doubles

Key Takeaways:

Ripple is applying to acquire an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) to expand its regulating crypto payments infrastructure in Australia.

Enabling the entire lifespan of inter-country moves in relation to banks and other participants, the license allows Ripple Payments control.

Ripple already has more than 75 permits in the world, and this is what drives its institutional crypto push.

To increase the pace of its regulation game in Asia-Pacific Ripple has obtained an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). That action allows the blockchain team to expand its payment platform to the Australian market without any change but in compliance with all financial regulations in the country.

The change is an indication of how Ripple intends to integrate its blockchain technology into conventional finance to ensure that global payments are made more transparent and quicker.

Ripple Expands Regulated Footprint in Australia

Ripple announced that it will acquire the AFSL through purchasing BC Payments Australia. After that, the company will be able to provide controlled financial services to those banks, fintechs, and businesses requiring a payment backup based on blockchain.

Exciting milestone for @Ripple in Australia! 🇦🇺 Ripple is obtaining an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). As we continue to bridge TradFi with the next gen of digital infrastructure, regulatory compliance remains the foundation of everything we build:… pic.twitter.com/JNF1iQSyG7 — Ripple (@Ripple) March 10, 2026

Australia has emerged as an important market for institutional digital asset adoption. Working under a local license, Ripple is seeking to provide companies with a way of transferring money across borders in a safe, compliant manner.

According to Ripple executives, licensing remains central to the company’s global strategy. Regulatory approvals allow the firm to deliver payment services that combine blockchain settlement with established financial rails.

Ripple Payments is an amalgamation of conventional banking networks and electronic resources in the form of XRP and stablecoins. The combination of that allows institutions to pay quicker without the need to break the rules.

Ripple Payments to Handle End-to-End Transactions

In possession of the AFSL, Ripple has the opportunity to control the entire process of payment.

The platform encompasses each phase of a globally intermediated transfer onboarding, compliance, liquidity management, FX conversion and eventual payout.

How the Platform Streamlines Global Payments

Customers bypass a group of intermediaries and integrate directly into the tech of Ripple, with only one integration needed.

Such an arrangement allows Ripple to optimize the routing of payments, liquidity management and coordination of settlement between blockchain networks and the conventional banking systems.

The outcome is faster settlements, enhanced transparency, reduced counterparty risks. Institutions also avoid the work of operating their own blockchain infrastructure.

APAC Growth Drives Ripple’s Expansion

This is because Ripple, based in Asia-Pacific, has been experiencing a good rise into Australia. According to the company, it was found that payments volume in APAC almost doubled year-on-year in the year 2025 which were due to the increased demand on quick international payments.

Several Australian financial firms already work with Ripple’s infrastructure. These include Hai Ha Money Transfer, Stables, Caleb & Brown, Flash Payments, and Independent Reserve. The company has over 75 licenses across the globe, making it one of the most dominated participants in the crypto industry.