Ripple Targets 2028 Quantum-Proof XRPL Upgrade as $1T Crypto Risk Emerges

Key Takeaways:

XRPL Ripple develops a 4-stage upgrade into an XRPL capable of being quantum-resistant by 2028

Cryptocurrency holders are now facing a long term threat of being attacked by “Harvest now, decrypt later”

Quantum-Day plan and Hybrid cryptography rollout are to ensure the safety of assets without inconvenience

The field of quantum computing is becoming increasingly real, and crypto networks are beginning to respond. To ensure that the XRP Ledger is resistant to attacks posed by quantum computers in future, Ripple has put down a solid roadmap that will keep the network intact.

Quantum Risk Is No Longer Theoretical

New research shows current cryptography used across blockchains could eventually be broken by advanced quantum machines.

The risk is not immediate, but it’s credible. Attackers can already collect encrypted blockchain data today and store it for future decryption. This creates long-term exposure for wallets holding large amounts of value.

On XRPL, every signed transaction reveals a public key. Over time, that increases the attack surface if quantum capabilities improve.

Read More: Ripple Targets $1T Bond Market with Korea’s Kyobo Life

Ripple’s Step-by-Step Upgrade Plan

Ripple is approaching this as a long-term infrastructure shift, not a quick fix.

Four Phases to Quantum Security

Phase 1: Emergency response plan for a potential “Quantum-Day” scenario

Phase 2 (early 2026): Testing quantum-resistant algorithms and performance impact

Phase 3 (late 2026): Running new cryptography alongside existing systems

Phase 4 (by 2028): Full migration to post-quantum signatures

Ripple is also working with Project Eleven to accelerate testing, including validator-level experiments and custody prototypes.

XRPL Already Has a Structural Edge

XRPL also has an inbuilt functionality that allows it to migrate easily unlike other networks.

Native key rotation enables users to refresh cryptographic keys non-portably. This lets it reduce risk in transitions and does not make the users create new accounts.

The ledger also facilitates deterministic key generation, which is more convenient to upgrade and handle security aspects.

Read More: Exodus Unlocks Native XRPL & RLUSD Access for Millions

Hybrid Rollout Keeps the Network Stable

One of the main components of the strategy is running both old cryptographic systems and new cryptographic systems simultaneously.

This allows developers to test performance and compatibility with the user going on with normal business. It further facilitates quantification of trade-offs, as quantum-resistant cryptography involves heavier signatures and resources.

Focus on Security and Performance

Ripple is a trade-off between the protection of the assets and speed. The idea involves the investigation of zero-knowledge proofs so that it becomes possible to protocol migration of funds in the event of failure of the current cryptography. Meanwhile, the network should be able to be fast and reliable to implement in reality.

A Shift Happening Across Crypto

Ripple’s move highlights a growing trend. Quantum risk is now part of long-term planning for blockchain infrastructure.

Most networks have not yet defined clear strategies. XRPL is putting first foot forward with a cohesive roadmap and incumbent technical strengths. It is planned to expand until 2028, yet the process has already been initiated.