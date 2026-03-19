Ripple Survey: 89% Prioritize Custody as 72% Say Crypto Is Now Mandatory Edge

Key Takeaways:

72% of leaders in finance quickly believe that digital assets are necessary to be competitive.

Cash-coins as cash-flow instruments, beyond mere payments 74% view stablecoins as cash-flow instruments.

89% are more concerned about custody solutions which underscores the demand for secure infrastructure.

Digital assets are not a side experiment any more. The moving on to real deployment by the industry, according to the Ripple survey of 2026, reflects firms focused on execution, infrastructure and partnerships. The statistics directly lead to the fact: crypto is entering the very heart of financial activity.

Institutions Shift From Exploration to Execution

Ripple surveyed more than 1,000 major finance chiefs around the world, including banks and fintechs, asset managers and corporates. The results? This is one of the essentials of digital assets to remain competitive. Approximately three-quarters (72%) reported that you need crypto services in order to remain relevant. It is a huge turnaround compared to the old days when institutions were on the safe side.

Ripple surveyed 1,000+ global finance leaders in 2026. A few things stood out: https://t.co/414dTO9Qit → 72% say digital assets are now table stakes to stay competitive

→ 74% see stablecoins as a cash-flow tool, not just a payment rail

→ 89% of those surveyed say digital… — Ripple (@Ripple) March 19, 2026

Now, the focus is on implementation. Firms are building products, integrating blockchain into workflows, and selecting partners that can support long-term strategies. The change is occasioned by clearer rules, greater involvement of the different institutions and the requirement of quicker and slicker monetary systems.

Read More: Ripple Expands in Brazil With $100B Payments Network, Targets VASP License Push

Stablecoins Gain Strategic Role in Finance

Stablecoins remained the best of all use cases with 74% indicating that they are not merely useful in payments.

From Payments to Cash Flow Optimization

More and more stablecoins are being used by the head of finance to manage liquidity and unlock locked capital. This is because faster settlement is still important, but the buzz is on the efficiency of the treasury.

Stablecoins allow institutions to ship funds across borders within a short time, reduce the settlement delay and cleanse their internal money moving. That is why they are turning out to become an inseparable part of the modern finance arrangement, not only a payment hack.

Custody Becomes a Core Requirement

The still king of security since the increased adoption. About 89% said that asset custody is one of the first priority when choosing partners. Banks and asset management agencies especially focus on secure storage, asset life cycle management and compliance integration. Many prefer solutions combining custody with operation and legal tools.

Approximately 57% of enterprises implementing payment with stablecoin want to cooperate with partners providing custody service and compliance services. This can help them not directly hold digital asset but also make use of the efficiency of blockchain technology.

Read More: Ripple Launches $750M Share Buyback at $50B Valuation Despite Crypto Market Slump

Fintechs Lead While Corporates Rely on Partners

Fintechs continue to be on the frontline. Digital assets are already being used by a big bunch by plenty in a variety of ways like making payments, managing treasury and so on.

Good chunk makes or intends to make shortly. Those companies also are inclined to develop in-house solutions. Almost a half are moving that way. Corporations however, tilt towards partners. Approximately 74% of the businesses are seeking to collaborate with external suppliers rather than developing their own.