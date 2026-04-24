Ripple Shifts to Digital Assets Custody

Key Takeaways:

Ripple claims that secure custody is emergent as the basis of payments, tokenization and staking on institutional scale.

Ripple Custody is being branded by the company as bank and regulated digital asset company core infrastructure.

The relocation indicates an increase in the demand of compliant crypto offerings as institutions continue to increase activities onchain.

Ripple is also refocusing on its digital assets custody, no longer as an ancillary service, but as the infrastructure of the next phase of institutional crypto usage. In a new statement, the company said custody acts as the governance layer supporting nearly every scalable digital asset strategy.

The message is coming as banks, asset managers, and tokenization platforms are heating up in our blockchain-based finance space.

Read More: Ripple CEO Backs New SEC Direction as 360M XRP Accumulation Signals Shift

Ripple Elevates Custody as Core Infrastructure

The most recent move by Ripple is based on the following argument: without secure storage, compliance controls, and operational governance, digital assets cannot scale. This is applicable to payments, tokenized assets, treasury management and staking.

Instead of positioning custody as a back-office operation, Ripple is positioning it as a vital layer enabling the approval of transactions, key control, regulatory controls, and security of assets.

This is becoming more applicable in a period where institutions are outgrowing experimentation and consideration of production blockchain systems. The positioning of Ripple implies that the custody can become one of the most competitive in the crypto infrastructure.

Read More: Ripple Targets 2028 Quantum-Proof XRPL Upgrade as $1T Crypto Risk Emerges

Institutional Demand Is Moving Beyond Trading

The possibility is broader than exchange custody. Compliance and controls infrastructure is required by the financial institutions utilising the tokenised bonds, stablecoin settlement and digital asset treasury operations. It is in that direction that Ripple is heading.

Its custody product has been paralleled by a broader institutional stack that provides support to digital asset management and Ripple focuses on institutional adoption as opposed to retail crypto usage.

That strategy has been associated by the company with world institutions such as BBVA, DBS Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo in expansive endeavors in the cooperation of custody.

Staking and Tokenization Expand the Custody Role

Custody is also getting framed within yield-generating services. Custody is no longer merely a possession of the assets to institutions joining the proof-of-stake networks. It also forms the manner in which staking is able to work with compliance regulations.

Big change there. It implies that custody providers can start to be in the middle of asset protection and revenue-generating digital services.

This extends to tokenization, where the frameworks of custody can contribute to issuance, controls around transfer, and regulating tokenized financial products.

Compliance and Security Are Driving Competition

The buyers in institutions are more likely to focus on risk controls preceding innovation. This is the reason why security architecture, transaction screening, and key protection are emerging as key selling points in custody. In that, the message of Ripple is leaning toward it.

The company has also contended that institutions desire fewer disintegrated providers and more integrated infrastructure. Those incorporate custody systems which can interact with the current operating banking models instead of having to use different operating models.

The latter might be important since conventional finance companies consider building their own infrastructure or outsourcing to providers of infrastructures.