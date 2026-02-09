Ripple RLUSD Powers Bitso’s XRP Payments, Unlocking Near-Instant US-LATAM Flows

Key Takeaways:

Ripple Payments is a new service accelerating the speed of cross-border payment transactions from the U.S. to Latin American region by using RLUSD and XRP.

This model removes costly pre-funding models but still provides USD pegged, managed liquidity source.

Stablecoin-based payment is becoming more popular when enterprises need a legal-complying and faster money transferring system.

Ripple says Latin America’s payment corridors are entering a new phase as blockchain rails replace slow legacy systems. Bitso, one of the region’s leading digital asset platforms, is now using Ripple Payments to streamline how money moves between the U.S. and LATAM markets.

Customer Profile: @Bitso The problem → Slow, expensive cross-border payments

The solution → Ripple Payments powered by RLUSD and XRP Bitso is transforming LATAM settlement with Ripple’s regulated stablecoin:

➡️ Near-instant U.S.–LATAM flows

Ripple Payments Targets Slow LATAM Transfers

Ripple put forward Bitso as one of the clients with the solution to a topical problem: the cross-border payment that is slow, expensive, and complex. Through systemic adoption of the XRP as a settlement tool and operating together with RLUSD, Bitso will be able to provide close to instantaneous transfers at a reduced operational friction.

Classical channels of transfer are usually based on complex banking paths that require days to be finalized. Ripple Payments makes the process of that much faster into a blockchain-based flow, which cuts delays and enhances transparency to businesses that send funds across borders.

The primary role is played by RLUSD which offers dollar-based liquidity which is regulated. This will enable Bitso to have payouts delivered throughout Latin America without tying up capital in various jurisdictions. In the case of companies that require a large number of international payments, that shift saves time and cost.

How RLUSD Changes Liquidity Management

RPUSD brings on-chain liquidity that is compliant in line with the institutional requirements. Rather than getting finance pre-funds forward, Bitso can access stablecoin rails liquidity on-demand.

This structure is useful in minimizing volatility risks associated with local currencies and at the same time settling quick. According to Ripple, the strategy facilitates remittances and B2B payments, both of which efficiency can increase in importance, particularly in the LATAM markets.

Bitso Evolves Beyond a Crypto Exchange

Bitso began as a crypto trade, but today became a B2B payment infrastructure of an international scale. The company currently works on addressing real-life payment solutions to the companies engaged in cross-border activities.

The Head of Growth of Bitso says that RLUSD and Ripple Payments can move money much faster, in a more transparent way and at a cheaper cost. Due to increasing demand on regulated stablecoins, Bitso establishes itself as a major payout and distribution partner on the U.S.lateral plant relationships.

The move is indicative of a larger trend in the adoption of crypto: companies are considering blockchain settlement as being used not just in the trade sphere but also in regular financial processes. Ripple states that stable digital currencies should be regulated and one potential solution is RLUSD, which seeks to connect conventional finance with the digital assets infrastructure.