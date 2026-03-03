Ripple-Linked Hidden Road Hits NSCC Directory, $3T Flow Eyes XRPL Shift

Key Takeaways:

Having wedded still closer to Ripple, Hidden Road ($HRFI) reached the NSCC directory on March 2, 2026.

Ripple Prime will be connecting institutional post-trade work on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Ripple CTO David Schwartz described the update as significant saying it might clear the institutional crypto adoption shakeout.

A step further was made by Hidden Road officially joining the NSCC directory with the mission of Ripple to connect traditional finance with blockchain. And that would see a lot more post-trade activity go to the XRP Ledger.

Hidden Road Goes Live on NSCC

Ripple took over Hidden Road, which becomes live in the NSCC directory March 2, 2026–DTCC notifies, BankXRP recently posted on X.

NSCC is an entity of DTCC and the preferred clearing/settlement of U.S. securities. Inclusion in its directory signals operational readiness within core post-trade infrastructure.

For Ripple, this is not just a symbolic milestone. The company has affirmed clearly that Ripple Prime is designed to connect traditional brokerage services with blockchain-based payment infrastructure. When Hidden Road is integrated into the NSCC system, the way of moving post-trade processes to XRP Ledger becomes more direct and clearer.

Ripple Prime and the XRPL Settlement Push

According to Ripple, Ripple Prime will transfer institutional after trade items to the XRPL-settlement, collateral transfers, perhaps even tokenized assets. Hidden Road utilized to transport trillions of a year globally. Even a slice of that on-chain would increase the institutional utilization of the XRPL by a great deal.

Ripple has a massive play called tokenization and DTCC believes that it is how to modernize markets by:

24/7 trading access

Smart contract automation

Transparent, immutable ownership records

The process typically follows a pipeline: immobilize assets, encode them into smart contracts, mint on-chain representations, then enable trading. The set-up at Ripple Prime is in line with it.

CTO Reaction Signals Institutional Focus

X approached David Schwartz, who replied, saying, “Seems important.”

Schwartz is not the person who usually overstates such things, therefore his short implication shows that Ripple considers the connection with NSCC is a big step, especially to attract institutional investors participating in XRPL.

What’s happening on the ledger also reinforces it: companies are reviewing tokenized assets, stablecoin, and also new trading products on XRPL. Post-trade selection amount is increasing strongly, making XRPL hard to stop at merely money transferring.

The regulation of tokenization by DTCC is called “Markets Reimagined:, and it drives capital markets to be faster and slicker. By placing Ripple Prime in such a blend, XRPL will become part of chats that previously were all about old-school clearing.