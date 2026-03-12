Ripple Launches $750M Share Buyback at $50B Valuation Despite Crypto Market Slump

Key Takeaways:

Ripple has initiated the share buy-back program worth $750 million, equivalent to the evaluation level of about $50 billion for the company.

This share tender program allows investors and employees to sell back their shares to the company until the end of this April.

This move of valuation increase happens despite that Bitcoin and XRP prices have sharply decreased since the end of 2025.

Ripple has recently initiated an ambitious repurchase which is placing the blockchain payment company high in the rank of the most valuable companies in the digital asset market. The strategy is optimistic of the long-term strategy of Ripple despite all the current volatility in the crypto market.

The relocation also emphasizes the pace at which they are driving fast beyond the payments to the brokerage, liquidity services, and stablecoins.

Ripple Begins $750 Million Share Buyback

Ripple has started a tender offer allowing investors and employees to sell shares back to the company. The repurchase program could reach up to $750 million, implying a valuation of roughly $50 billion.

The offer is expected to run through April. Ripple has not publicly confirmed details of the program.

If completed at that level, the buyback would mark a significant increase from the $40 billion valuation the company received during its most recent fundraising round in November. At that time, Ripple raised $500 million from institutional investors including firms linked to Citadel Securities and Fortress Investment Group.

The increased valuation places Ripple in the elite of the unpublicly traded firms that are cruising within the digital asset category.

Strategic Expansion Beyond Payments

The growth of the valuation of Ripple occurs at the time when they are mass charging out during a time of aggressive expansion. Last year, the company invested billions in acquisitions to establish a more extensive financial structure regarding digital resources.

Among the largest acquisitions was the acquisition of Hidden Road, an international prime brokerage platform, and its value was in the range of $1.25 billion. This action increased the presence of Ripple in institutional trading services, to an extent including clearing and financing of a variety of asset types.

Building A Broader Crypto Infrastructure

In addition to brokerage, Ripple has been investing in stablecoin and infrastructure to manage treasuries. These actions will assist the banks and other institutions to connect to the blockchain-based settlement systems.

Ripple still operates on the basis of its payment network. The company reported over $100 billion transaction volume earlier this month, with more fintechs and financial service providers taking it up.

This repurchase is occurring at a rough period in the crypto market. Major digital assets have suffered since the end of 2025. Bitcoin is worse off by over 40% compared to what was its peak, and XRP is the same crypto which Ripple owns and it has fallen by more than 50%.

