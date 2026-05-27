Ripple Lands on Fortune’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Key Takeaways:

Ripple is a 2026 Best Workplace in the Bay Area named by Fortune.

95% of Ripple employees report this number is a great place to work, compared with the U.S. average of 57%.

The recognition coincides with Ripple’s crypto payments, custody, stablecoin, and services based on its XRP token.

Ripple has earned yet another top workplace award with its name on the list of Fortune’s annual Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. The recognition comes just as Ripple is working to grow its scalable ecosystem into payments and custody services, as well as into stablecoins and tokenized finance.

The company shared this accomplishment on its social media reminding the employees of the importance of the culture they’ve helped develop throughout the company.

Best in the Bay, again! We’re proud to announce that @Ripple has been named one of @FortuneMagazine‘s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ for 2026: https://t.co/nScLT80A4Z Big thanks to every Rippler who makes this possible. 💙 — Ripple (@Ripple) May 26, 2026

Ripple Scores Well Above Industry Benchmarks

Great Place to Work scores 95% of Ripple employees as working in a great place versus 57% of employees at the typical U.S. company.

There were a number of workplace categories that raked in very high scores. Staff gave positive feedback about having been given a friendly induction, facilities that were supportive to them, having access to the resources they require to do their work and a shared working environment where staff were treated equally, irrespective of their roles.

Workplace culture was also very positive as employees indicated that achievements and special occasions are celebrated and recognised throughout the organisation on a regular basis.

Read More: CLARITY Act Gains Momentum as Ripple Backs Rules for 67M U.S. Crypto Holders

Employee Experience Drives the Ranking

The annual workplace ranking report from Fortune is derived from the majority of the information collected through the Great Place to Work evaluation process, done on a confidential basis with employees.

The methodology is built on trust, fairness, respect, credibility, camaraderie and employee pride. The ranking is not based on corporate submissions, but is a result of staff subjective experience within the company on a day-to-day basis.

High employee morale has been a coming and going topic at Ripple for the past few years as it continues to recruit in each of these areas.

Recognition Comes During Ripple’s Product Expansion

The product gets added to Ripple’s growing roster of crypto-related products in the workplace.

Ripple Payments is a platform that seeks to offer a blockchain-based solution to the traditional method of cross-border payments, shortening payments times and enhancing the efficiency of payment processes. Ripple Custody enables institutions to securely store and manage digital assets.

Meanwhile, Ripple has ramped up its XRP and RLUSD (the crypto dollar) integration throughout its extensive suite of services. These assets are part of the company’s efforts to modernize its financial infrastructure and drive new uses of its digital assets.

Read More: Ripple CTO Sounds Alarm as XRP Giveaway Scams Surge Across XRPL Social Channels

Building Through Crypto Market Cycles

Ripple has been following on growth rather than trying to eliminate costs during times of market volatility as most other companies. The corporate culture of a company or organization can be considered to be one of the most significant signs of company sustainability.

A workplace culture for a company or organization can be an essential factor for the long term sustainability of the company, especially in the competitive setting of the digital asset industry.

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