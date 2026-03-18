Ripple Expands in Brazil With $100B Payments Network, Targets VASP License Push

Key Takeaways:

Ripple is growing its full-stack crypto in Brazil.

The company will seek a license of VASP with the central bank of Brazil.

It now has its ecosystem covering payments, custody, stablecoins, and prime brokerage.

Institutional demand for digital asset infrastructure is increasing and Ripple is expanding in Brazil. The company is establishing itself as a one-stop platform to banks and fintechs going on-chain into the economy.

Ripple Targets Full Financial Stack in Brazil

Ripple is introducing a services suite to institutions. The offering is a cross-border payment combined with a custody, liquidity tools and treasury management platform. This positions Ripple as one of the few in the area that have the entire financial stack.

Another move that was approved by the company was the intention to request a license of Virtual Asset Service Provider at the Central Bank of Brazil. The relocation is in line with the dynamic crypto regulations in the country and the philosophy of Ripple as compliance-first. Brazil is also a central Latin American market based on robust fintech use and an increasing digital payment system.

Read More: Ripple Targets Australia With New AFSL License as APAC Payments Volume Nearly Doubles

Cross-Border Payments Drive Adoption

The payments network is the core of the strategies made by Ripple. It has facilitated transaction of more than $100 billion around the world and it facilitates transfers in over 60 markets. The system is already in use by a number of financial institutions in Brazil in order to enhance speed and transparency.

Key Institutional Integrations

Banco Genial uses Ripple for same-day USD transfers

Braza Bank leverages the network for FX flows and stablecoin issuance

Nomad connects Brazil and the U.S. for treasury operations

Other fintechs use Ripple to convert stablecoins into fiat currencies

These integrations are centered around the real-world application such as liquidity management and quicker settlements.

Custody and Tokenization Expand Institutional Use

Ripple is launching a Brazilian custody solution, as well. The platform provides the security of banks, compliance measures, and the integration with blockchain analytics solutions. It facilitates safe storage and supports the trading and payments as well as tokenization processes.

The infrastructure is already being used by partners such as CRX and Justoken to issue tokenized assets including real world assets. It is an indication of the increasing need of regulation in custody solutions as institutions begin to enter into more digital assets.

RLUSD Gains Traction Across Latin America

Ripple has USD-based stablecoin, RLUSD which is growing rapidly in the region. Having the market capital that exceeds $1.5 billion, RLUSD is institutional based and regulable by the two authorities.

It is already presented on major regional platforms and fintechs, contributing to the adoption. The stablecoin is a part of the wider ecosystem at Ripple, and it can be used without limitations according to payments, trading, and settlement.

Read More: Ripple Celebrates UK FCA Approval as Tower Bridge Lifts for Crypto Milestone Event

Prime Brokerage and Treasury Tools Enter the Market

The prime brokerage and treasury platforms are also other highly sophisticated financial services being offered by Ripple. These tools enable institutions to:

Access liquidity across multiple asset classes

Manage capital and risk in real time

Execute cross-border payments continuously

The integration of these services will enable Ripple to assist banks to modernize their operations without using fragmented systems. The growth is indicative of a wider trend in that the use of blockchain infrastructure by traditional financial institutions is an attempt to remain relevant in international markets.