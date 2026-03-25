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Ripple Enters MAS BLOOM Initiative to Power Stablecoin Trade Settlements Globally

Isabella Flores

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  • 2 min read
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Key Takeaways:

  • Ripple is a participant in the BLOOM initiative by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to test programmable settlements 
  • Partnering with Unloq Partnership with Unloq aims at accelerating the payment of trade across-border 
  • RLUSD and XRP Ledger allow programmed condition-based settlement 

This time around, Ripple is making inroads into institutional crypto applications, but in the form of a central bank-endorsed effort to modernize world trade finance.

Ripple Joins Singapore’s BLOOM Initiative

Ripple announced its participation in BLOOM, a program led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The program intends to expand settlement infrastructure on top of tokenized bank liabilities and regulated stablecoins.

Singapore has established itself as an important digital asset innovation center. BLOOM specializes in developing real-world financial infrastructure, not speculative applications, the place where enterprise blockchain solutions have a strategic opportunity to enter.

The addition of Ripple has been an indication of increased regulatory belief in blockchain-based institutional-level settlement platforms.

Read More: Ripple Expands in Brazil With $100B Payments Network, Targets VASP License Push

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Trade Finance Pilot With Unloq

As part of the effort, Ripple is collaborating with Unloq to pilot an additional model of cross-border trade settlement.

The system is constructed on the platform, called SC+ by Unloq, a consolidation of trade requirements, payment terms, and financing operations under a single layer of execution. This setup replaces fragmented, manual processes that often slow down global trade.

Smart Contracts Trigger Payments Instantly

Using RLUSD on the XRP Ledger, payments are automatically released once predefined conditions are met. For example, funds can be triggered the moment a shipment is verified.

This structure reduces delays, lowers operational risk, and improves transparency between parties. It also establishes a more stable financing environment to the small and medium-sized businesses that trade across the borders.

Read More: Ripple Survey: 89% Prioritize Custody as 72% Say Crypto Is Now Mandatory Edge

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Stablecoins Target Real-World Inefficiencies

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Conventional trade finance involves the use of a number of intermediaries, documentation and paper checks. These processes may require days, or even weeks to finish.

The solution offered by Ripple pioneers introduces a programmable settlement, wherein digital assets will process transactions under verified information. With tokenized assets and stablecoins, the system will eliminate friction and decrease reliance on traditional banking systems.

The Ripple plan to make stablecoins a basic financial infrastructure, not a mere trading instrument, is emphasized by the fact that RLUSD is a settlement asset.

Isabella Flores

Isabella Flores

Blockchain Adoption Reporter

Isabella specializes in tracking how blockchain technology is transforming industries worldwide. She previously worked as a business analyst for a fintech startup before pivoting to journalism. Her pieces explore the real-world applications of blockchain, from supply chain to healthcare. Isabella is passionate about highlighting underrepresented use cases in the crypto space.

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