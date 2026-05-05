Ripple CTO Holds XRP Only After Massive Gains, Warns Crypto Investors to Sell Some

Key Takeaways:

David Schwartz says his crypto exposure is now almost entirely XRP and Ripple equity.

Despite this, he still supports diversification and admits the position wasn’t fully planned.

He advises investors to take profits when gains become “life-changing,” though some ignore it and win big.

A senior voice inside Ripple has sparked fresh debate on crypto investing after revealing a highly concentrated portfolio. His remarks underscore the conflict between faith and risk-taking in the turbulent markets.

XRP Dominates Schwartz’s Portfolio

David Schwartz confirmed he now holds almost no crypto outside XRP and his stake in Ripple. The change was not a well-calculated plan but the outcome of the actions throughout years.

I have always said that if you had life changing amounts of unrealized gains in crypto, you’d have to be pretty crazy not to sell some. Of course, I also know a lot of crazy people who did really well because they didn’t listen to advice like that. — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) May 4, 2026

He even defined himself as a skeptic by nature as he tends to question his own decisions. The attitude, he explained, challenges him to continue trying to become better as opposed to believing that he is always right.

This cautious thinking contrasts with his current exposure. Being heavily tied to one asset is unusual for someone who openly doubts their ability to predict outcomes.

Read More: Ripple Shifts to Digital Assets Custody

A Strong Case for Diversification

Even with his XRP-heavy position, Schwartz doesn’t advocate copying it. He argues most investors should spread capital across the crypto market.

He explained that diversification makes sense if you believe the sector will grow but aren’t confident in picking winners. For many, betting on the entire space reduces the risk of missing key opportunities.

Not A Believer in “Maximalism”

Schwartz pushed back on the idea of focusing only on one token. In his view, concentration increases risk unless you have strong conviction and timing.

His position represents a larger split in the crypto commentatorian sector where certain investors fully commit to one asset and others are more of a balanced investor.

When to Take Profits

Schwartz also addressed a topic many avoid: selling. He said investors sitting on huge unrealized gains should consider taking some profit.

According to him, holding everything through extreme gains can be irrational. Locking in part of the upside helps manage risk, especially in a market known for sharp reversals.

At the same time, he acknowledged reality is more complex. Some investors who ignored this advice and held through volatility ended up with even larger returns.

Read More: Ripple CEO Backs New SEC Direction as 360M XRP Accumulation Signals Shift

Balancing Conviction and Risk

The remarks by Schwartz point to one of the main challenges in crypto investment. Wholeheartedness in a project may lead to disproportionate returns, but it also increases vulnerability to a downside risk.

The portfolio he has personally reveals how even seasoned insiders would find themselves extremely concentrated. However, the direction of his counsel is the reverse, remain diversified and make money when there is a lot at stake.

The juxtaposition has straight forward conclusions. Within crypto, strategy can be less about ideology and more about the amount of risk that you can withstand.