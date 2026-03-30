Ripple CEO Says Crypto Is Rewiring Finance as Global Firms Rush Into Stablecoins

Key Takeaways:

Crypto ceased to be met with skepticism but real financial infrastructure, according to the views expressed by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Large international organizations are currently seeking to venture into using stablecoins and digital assets.

He cautions against politicized regulation, and says it is necessary to have clear regulation, which will support growth.

Crypto is no longer a peripheral project. According to industry figures, it is entering the heart of global finance now, and companies have started to consider digital assets as a strategic asset.

Crypto Narrative Shifts Toward Real Utility

Garlinghouse at a recent event with Maria Bartiromo explained the way perception on crypto has evolved with time passing. He has given an explicit path: after being treated like “rat poison,” laughed at like a “pet rock,” it has reached a stage of actually changing the financial systems.

Great to join @FIIKSA and @MariaBartiromo this week to discuss the crypto landscape. We’ve seen a shift in the perception of the industry from “rat poison” → “pet rock” → rewiring the financial system. Fast forward to today and some of the biggest companies around the world… https://t.co/dh8N0aLkwR — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 29, 2026

This transformation is an extension of a general change in the perception of blockchain technology in institutions. Now it is all about real use cases rather than speculation and mostly used in payments, liquidity management and cross-border transactions. Companies that once disregarded crypto are currently posing a new question, how can they integrate it.

Read More: Ripple Enters MAS BLOOM Initiative to Power Stablecoin Trade Settlements Globally

Corporates Move Into Stablecoins and Digital Assets

Garlinghouse emphasized that major firms are no longer debating whether crypto matters. They are evaluating how to use it. At the heart of this change is stablecoins. They are viewed as effective settlement and faster payment tools and minimizing dependence on more traditional banking rails by businesses.

Ripple has centered itself on this trend by centering on partnerships that are not within the normal crypto ecosystem. The company has focused on the traditional financial institutions instead of focusing only on crypto-native players.

As Garlinghouse notes, this strategy is beginning to bear fruits since demand is rising among enterprises that are investigating blockchain-based finance.

Read More: XRP Jumps to $1.43 as SEC Clarity and $1B Evernorth IPO Ignite Demand Surge

Why Stablecoins Are Gaining Traction

Stablecoins provide stability in prices and efficiency of blockchain. The combination of the same renders them appealing to:

Cross-border payments

Treasury operations

On-demand liquidity

They are also one of the most obvious bridges between traditional finance and crypto as they are being adopted.

Regulation Remains a Critical Pressure Point

There was also the issue of regulatory direction in the United States that was brought up by Garlinghouse. In his warnings, he cautioned against what he called the weaponization of crypto policy citing previous enforcement-intensive methods of rulemaking as run during the former SEC regime, including Gary Gensler.

To him, sporadic or politically motivated regulation generates uncertainty that retards adoption of the institutional level. As opposed to that, clear frameworks may open the field to wider involvement by banks, asset managers and multinational corporations.

The discussion points to the turning point of crypto. The story is no longer about hype cycles and price orgasm but everything comes down to infrastructure and utilization. Firms are not merely investing, they are developing systems that are based on online resources.