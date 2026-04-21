Ripple CEO Backs New SEC Direction as 360M XRP Accumulation Signals Shift

Key Takeaways:

360 million XRP tokens have been accumulated by “whales”, showing the confidence increase in this asset

Brad Garlinghouse praises Paul Atkins as he brings balance and promotes innovation

The shift in the management approach in the U.S. is changing crypto market sentiment.

Ripple is openly changing its tone toward U.S. regulators, and large XRP holders are reacting. The combination suggests a broader shift in how the industry views the regulatory landscape.

Ripple Leadership Applauds New SEC Approach

Brad Garlinghouse publicly welcomed the leadership of Paul Atkins, describing it as a clear break from previous years.

The SEC’s first mission is to protect investors. Under Gary Gensler, the SEC clearly lost its way. He declared war on a technology.. It was an unlawful power grab…and the courts said as much. By comparison, @SECPaulSAtkins is a breath of fresh air and sanity. He is a model… https://t.co/Two2NO2mqw — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 20, 2026

He said that the SEC became disconnected with its original mission under Gary Gensler, who had shifted the SEC away from investor protection. Instead, it pursued aggressive enforcement against crypto firms, which Garlinghouse said courts later challenged.

Now, Ripple sees a more balanced direction. As Garlinghouse highlighted, Atkins is dedicating itself to protecting the interests of investors, but also promote innovation beneficial to markets. It is a two-faceted approach that is important in crypto firms that bank on explicit principles to expand products and services.

Atkins has also set his priorities, with the emphasis on regulatory transparency, enhanced competitiveness on the market, and accelerated innovation cycles. In the case of the crypto industry, these aspects consider some of the traditional fears of ineffective guidance and ad hoc enforcement.

Read More: Ripple Targets $1T Bond Market with Korea’s Kyobo Life

Whale Accumulation Reflects Growing Confidence

Large Investors Move Early

According to blockchain data, large XRP holders have added 360 million tokens within a few months. This accumulation seems to be consistent as opposed to being based on short-term speculation.

A large investor is likely to be more preemptive to big changes, particularly when large investors anticipate regulatory changes or new institutional outflows.

Regulatory Clarity Becomes a Key Driver

Cryptos have long been hampered by uncertainty about U.S. regulation. Businesses were at a legal risk, inadequate classification, and irregular implementation choices. Ripple itself spent years in legal disputes with the SEC.

The latest comments from Ripple’s CEO highlight a turning point. The company now is sending signals of being aligned with the regulators, not confrontation.

This transition is not only important to Ripple. There should be a more transparent regulatory framework that will open up institutional engagement, enhance liquidity and allow products innovation throughout the industry.

It also lessens one of the greatest investor hazards: Uncertainty. Retail and institutional participants are in a better position of making decisions with confidence when the rules are clearer.

The twist of management in the SEC together with the apparent accumulation by mega holders is having an impact on the market perception of XRP. Investors are not responding to the transient fluctuations in prices but they are considering structural changes.

Read More: Ripple Unveils $13T-Scale Treasury System With Native Onchain Crypto Integration