Ripple Celebrates UK FCA Approval as Tower Bridge Lifts for Crypto Milestone Event

Ripple has received EMI license and cryptoasset registration from the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Ripple owns an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the European Union, extending its legal base in this area.

According to Ripple’s leaders, these approvals indicate that the crypto field is moving to regulated and institutional level standard infrastructure period.

Ripple struck a milestone when new regulatory approvals in the UK and Europe were granted to it in London. The success indicates that Ripple is striving to enforce its presence in controlled crypto payments and financial infrastructure.

Ripple Marks UK Regulatory Breakthrough

Cassie Craddock, CEO and Managing Director of Ripple Labs in the United Kingdom, highlighted the achievement on social media following a celebration held near London’s Tower Bridge.

What an incredible evening to celebrate @Ripple‘s recent regulatory milestones in the UK and EU. I’m still pinching myself — but yes, we really did lift Tower Bridge for a Ripple-branded boat to pass through. 🚢 It felt like the perfect backdrop. Our EMI licence and Cryptoasset… pic.twitter.com/l2axpvb1wt — Cassie Craddock (@CraddockCJ) March 6, 2026

According to Craddock, the event recognized Ripple’s Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license and cryptoasset registration from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The company also holds an EU EMI license, which expands its ability to operate across European markets.

To mark the occasion, a Ripple-branded boat passed under Tower Bridge as the iconic structure lifted. Craddock described the scene as a fitting symbol for the company’s broader mission of connecting traditional financial systems with blockchain infrastructure.

She has mentioned that the approvals enable the regulated presence of Ripple in two of the largest financial centres, enabling the company to expand service working with both banks and digital-asset platforms.

Bridging Traditional Finance and DeFi

Craddock contextualized the regulatory landmark as an indicator of the transition of crypto infrastructure out of experimentation.

According to her statement, the approvals represent a step toward institutional-grade blockchain services, where compliance and regulation become a core foundation rather than an afterthought.

The symbolism of Tower Bridge played into that message. Craddock said the event illustrated how the divide between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) is narrowing as regulated frameworks take shape.

Ripple Expands Regulated Presence in Europe

The United Kingdom has emerged to be a major market point where Ripple is developing regulated payment infrastructure to world institutions.The company continues to extend its licenses so that it can work in the key financial regions.

Although the EU issued extensive crypto regulations under MiCA the UK has been developing its own digital asset regulations. Other firms such as Ripple have collaborated with the regulators to receive licenses that would allow them to provide financial services related to crypto.

Ripple’s Growing Payments and Blockchain Ecosystem

Ripple has a broad approach to integrating blockchain technology and standard payment systems.The company continues to create products related to its ecosystem, including infrastructure surrounding the XRP Ledger and payment lines based on the usage of digital assets.

They assist in quicker cross-country settlements and tokenized assets of finance. Ripple has also extended the project of stablecoins and liquidity among banks and other institutions considering the blockchain settlement networks.