Resolv Protocol Stalls With Attacker An Minting 50 Million Unbacked USR Tokens

Key Takeaways:

Attackers used Resolv to mint 50m USR tokens without collaterals.

The project team has discontinued all the protocol functions to curb any further illegitimate activity.

The recovery efforts are being undertaken at present due to investigations by the team on the particulate of the defect in the minting.

There has been a tremendous security breach of the Resolv protocol which has led to the illegal minting of 50 million USR tokens. With this exploit, the attacker was able to be topped over normal collateral requirements and create the so-called non-backed stablecoins straight into their custody.

Resolv has experienced an exploit that allowed the attackers to mint 50mn of unbacked USR. The team has currently paused all the protocol functions to prevent further malicious actions and is actively working on recovery. — Resolv Labs (@ResolvLabs) March 22, 2026

Resort to Shutting Down as Soon as the Losses Occur

The Resolv team reacted to the aberration by announcing on record that it had terminated all protocol operations. This kill switch mechanism aims at preventing the further movement of the money and reoccurrence of the exploit on the part of the attacker. The team could freeze the smart contracts effectively locking the ecosystem to create time to audit the technology.

At the very foundation of the issue is the logic of minting the USR token. The assets usually have to be deposited by the users to get USR to keep it pegged. Nevertheless, the perpetrator discovered a loophole that allowed them to issue 50 million of the asset that had no support. Such a high number of unsecured tokens is potentially a collapse of the whole Resolv system unless dealt with in a timely manner.

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Investigation and Recovery Operations

This has put the developers on a time race to rectify the vulnerability. They affirmed they are in the process of recovery but they are yet to elaborate whether the money will be reclaimed or take a snapshot. Researchers of security are probably scouring the code to determine whether the vulnerability was a mere logic error, or something more complicated, such as a flash loan attack.

Determining the Depreciation of USR Holders

Value of holdings is the major issue to the current users. By the time the amount of units, which cannot be backed up by a stablecoin, reaches 50 million, mathematical confidence in the peg disappears. The team is still yet to give down a time frame on when the protocol will be unpaused and whether the team has a compensation plan on the table.

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