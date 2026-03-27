Resolv Burns 46M USR After $80M Exploit, Wipes Out Illicit Supply in Major Recovery Push

Key Takeaways:

Resolv burned and put about 46 million USR (57%) of illegal supply to its blacklist

There is no hacker-related wallet which can transfer or swap USR

One of the measures is to upgrade contracts with coordination efforts to restrict impacts of the exploitation

After the recent incident, Resolv has released an urgently updated version, pointing specifically to actions in details to solve illicitly issued token amounts. This move shows how DeFi protocols are adjusting their countering procedures after significant problems.

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Resolv Cuts Down Illicit USR Supply

Resolv Labs confirmed that in the total of 80 million USR minted in the exploitation on March 22, there are approximately 46 million tokens having been removed permanently from circulation. This number is equivalent to about 57% of the total affected supply.

Update on illicitly minted USR supply reduction Of the total 80M USR illicitly minted during the exploit on March 22, 2026, approx. 46M (~57%) has been permanently removed from circulation through a combination of burns and blacklisting. As a result, no illicitly minted assets… — Resolv Labs (@ResolvLabs) March 26, 2026

The team said that no USR holding attacker-related address can be transferred or swapped. This is an important milestone in restricting more destruction.

The resolution process combined between token burn and blacklist scheme adoption. These operations were intended to eliminate supply as well as isolate assets which could not be immediately cleared off.

Breakdown of Recovery Actions

Token Burns and Blacklisting Strategy

Resolv has performed various operations on the blockchain to minimize the amount of illegal supply floating around. Firstly, about 9 million USR have been burned in two transactions right after the exploit happened. This step directly decreased the circulating supply.

Then, a larger amount – approximately 36 million USR – have been locked with the blacklist scheme. These tokens exist under the form of wstUSR and need to be upgraded their contracts to limit the movement.

This upgraded version is along with 72-hour timelock which was a built-in constraint of protocol. After execution, the affected tokens will no longer be moved.

The rest of the USR that was attached to exploiter wallets was eventually burned. This made sure that the attackers had no leftover tokens under their protection.

No Remaining Transferable Illicit Assets

Resolv underlined that total assets relating to the exploiter have been destroyed or became unusable. This eliminates immediately the risks of further dumping or conversion to other assets.

This result is notable because in the first periods of the attack, hackers quickly swapped or moved assets. In contrast, the current situation shows that controlling measures have reached substantial effectiveness at the protocol level.

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Pressure on Synthetic Stablecoin Design

The episode drills home a design issue in synthetic asset systems such as USR. The models are based on collateralized minting. If that mechanism is bypassed, supply can expand instantly without backing. That is exactly what occurred during the exploit.

Resolv’s response shows that mitigation is possible but complex. Burning tokens is straightforward when assets are accessible. Blacklisting must be governed and have contract flexibility.